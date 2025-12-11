A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress ( APC ), Comrade Isaac Balami defended the security around Seyi Tinubu and said critics misread Prof Wole Soyinka’s figurative remark

He clarified that most people seen with Seyi Tinubu were supporters and volunteers rather than security operatives

He stressed that Seyi Tinubu’s public engagements and youth mobilisation efforts justified reasonable protection

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Isaac Balami, has defended the security arrangements around Seyi Tinubu, saying the ongoing public debate is driven by exaggeration and a misreading of comments made by Nobel laureate, Prof Wole Soyinka.

Soyinka’s remark sparks nationwide debate

"Why Seyi Tinubu’s Protection is Justified": Top APC Chieftain Speaks

Source: Twitter

In a recent viral video, Soyinka expressed surprise at the number of people he saw around Seyi Tinubu in a Lagos hotel, likening the gathering to a “battalion”.

The comment triggered mixed reactions, with many questioning why the President’s son appeared to be moving with what they interpreted as a large security detail.

Comments taken out of context, says Balami

Balami, in a personally signed statement issued on Wednesday, argued that Soyinka’s comment was figurative and should have been interpreted within the context of literary expression.

“With what appears like a literary comment, Soyinka, a father I hold in very high regard, exaggerated the security details around Seyi Tinubu. It’s something the media should have identified before rushing to publish,” he said.

He added that hyperbole is a common tool used by literary figures, noting that the remark “should never have been taken literally”.

Seyi Tinubu deserves reasonable protection

According to Balami, Seyi Tinubu merits adequate protection not just because he is the President’s son but due to his growing public profile, philanthropic activities, and youth-focused engagements.

“Seyi Tinubu enjoys massive goodwill among young people in Lagos. Some have even projected him for future political roles, and that alone heightens security considerations,” he stated.

Most people around him are supporters, not security

Balami clarified that many of those seen around Seyi Tinubu are not security operatives but volunteers, supporters and members of youth organisations who accompany him at public events.

“Seyi Tinubu is too humble to move around with the level of security Soyinka described. Many of the individuals seen with him are supporters and volunteer guards such as Man-O-War members,” he noted.

He further listed groups such as the Community Auxiliary Development for Effective Transformation Network (CADETN) as part of the volunteer organisations commonly seen with Seyi Tinubu.

Not unusual for children of presidents to have protection

Balami stressed that it is normal for children of sitting or former presidents to attract security presence, adding that Seyi Tinubu’s visibility in youth mobilisation makes the protection more noticeable.

“It is clear that some people have taken Prof Soyinka’s comment out of context. I have always encouraged Seyi Tinubu to stay focused, continue his humanitarian work, and maintain his commitment to national unity,” he said.

Security presence depends on engagement level

He emphasised that different individuals require varying levels of security based on their activities and exposure.

Balami explained that Seyi Tinubu frequently travels across the country for youth engagement initiatives, making reasonable protection necessary.

“It remains unfair to suggest that the few supporters and some security personnel who work with him should be withdrawn. It will do more harm than good,” he added.

Source: Legit.ng