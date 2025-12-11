Africa Digital Media Awards

Lagos Police React to Viral Reports of Inspector Beaten by Mob Over Alleged Theft
Nigeria

Lagos Police React to Viral Reports of Inspector Beaten by Mob Over Alleged Theft

by  Ridwan Adeola Yusuf
3 min read
  • The Lagos State Police Command has quashed a viral video circulating on social media showing an inspector of police being beaten, alongside claims that he was caught stealing
  • According to a police statement, the inspector had stopped a motorist attempting to park illegally when the driver became violent, leading to a confrontation
  • The police disclosed that the mob quickly gathered, violently attacking the inspector, who sustained serious injuries

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering metro.

Ikeja, Lagos state - The police in Lagos on Thursday, December 11, said viral claims of an inspector of police being beaten for alleged theft are false.

In a statement by Abimbola Adebisi, the spokesperson of the Lagos command, obtained by Legit.ng, the police said the officer was enforcing the state government’s ban on wrong parking along Brown Street, Oshodi, which resulted in a heated confrontation with a motorist.

Police say officer in viral video fired shots and did not steal
Abimbola Adebisi, the spokesperson of the Lagos police command, denies the allegation of theft against the inspector who was assaulted in the viral video. Photo credit: @AbimbolaShotayo
Source: Twitter

The Lagos State Police Command said:

"During the incident, the inspector accidentally discharged shots onto the road, and debris from the impact affected some passersby. The mob immediately gathered, during which the inspector was violently attacked and sustained serious injuries."

Lagos police arrest 13 suspects

Furthermore, the police accused the said officer of "unprofessional conduct", saying he has been subjected to disciplinary actions "in line with established police procedures."

Similarly, the police arrested 13 individuals in connection with the incident.

In his reaction, Olohundare Jimoh, the commissioner of police (CP), Lagos state command, strongly warned against any form of attack on police officers performing lawful duties. The police boss reiterated that assaulting law enforcement officers is a criminal offence and will not be condoned under any circumstances.

Those arrested are:

  1. Dele Oriade
  2. Adekunle Olalere
  3. Mudashiru Olamilekan
  4. Anayo Achusie
  5. Joshua Enwonyin
  6. Okoro Okechukwu
  7. Rilwan Lateef
  8. Damilare Odebode
  9. Haruna Aleshi
  10. Sodiq Omoniyi
  11. Chukwudi Patience
  12. Godstime Okafor
  13. Chinedu Divine

Adebisi concluded:

"The command urges the public to remain calm, avoid spreading misinformation, and continue to cooperate with the police in maintaining law and order across the state."
Observers call on Lagos police to curb crime and urge full use of Security Trust Fund to equip officers with tools and training.
Observers urge Lagos police to strengthen crime-fighting strategies and ensure proper use of Security Trust Fund. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force
Source: Facebook

In the same vein, observers urged the police to develop strategies to curb criminal activities in Lagos state.

Per The Nation, the analysts said the state government must ensure the Security Trust Fund is fully utilised by providing the police with all necessary tools and training to make policing effective.

Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos police halted plans for an Egungun festival allegedly organised by a group known as Oje Parapo of Oregun.

The command said the planned event was not approved and had already caused fear among residents after handbills and online posts circulated warnings restricting public movement.

Police spokesperson Adebisi stated that 12 suspects had been arrested for distributing the notices.

Source: Legit.ng

