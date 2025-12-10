Africa Digital Media Awards

Just In: Suspected Deadly Bandit Ammunition Dealer Captured in Abuja
Nigeria

Just In: Suspected Deadly Bandit Ammunition Dealer Captured in Abuja

by  Ezra Ukanwa
3 min read
  • FCT Police operatives arrested a suspected ammunition supplier allegedly linked to bandit groups in Zamfara
  • Investigations revealed the suspect was attempting to procure 1,000 rounds of ammunition under the instruction of his fleeing uncle
  • Police intensified efforts to track down the accomplice and pledged continued commitment to safeguarding residents

FCT, Abuja - Operatives of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command have arrested a suspected ammunition supplier allegedly linked to bandit groups operating in Zamfara state.

Police arrest suspect following intelligence report

The Nigeria Police Force arrests a suspected ammunition supplier linked to bandit groups.
The Nigerian Police takes into custody a man suspected of supplying ammunition to bandits. Photo credit: Pius Utomi Ekpei
Source: Getty Images

According to the Command, the arrest was made on 7 December 2025 at about 3:30 p.m. when the Tactical Team, acting on credible intelligence, apprehended one Ahmed Abubakar, 32, originally from Gusau, Zamfara state but residing in Anguwan Dodo, Gwagwalada, Abuja.

Police spokesperson, SP Josephine Adeh, in a statement shared via X, said preliminary findings indicated that Abubakar was in communication with an associate identified as Yusuf Mohammed to procure 1,000 rounds of ammunition for onward supply to bandits.

“Our investigation revealed that the suspect was engaging with a contact to source a large quantity of ammunition destined for bandit groups in Zamfara State,” Adeh stated.

Suspect linked to wider criminal network

Further inquiries revealed that Abubakar had been sent by his uncle, one Ahmed Yakubu, who is believed to be a major accomplice in the alleged operation and is currently on the run.

“He confessed that his uncle instructed him to purchase and transport the ammunition to criminal elements operating within their community in Zamfara,” Adeh disclosed.

Police say the suspect is currently in custody as officers intensify efforts to track down the fleeing accomplice and uncover the full network involved in the illicit arms supply.

Police reassure residents of ongoing security efforts

The FCT Police Command reaffirmed its commitment to tackling crime and dismantling criminal networks within the Territory.

“We remain resolute in our mission to rid the FCT of criminal activities and safeguard all residents,” the spokesperson emphasised.

Source: Twitter

The Command urged the public to continue supporting security efforts by reporting suspicious activity through its dedicated emergency hotlines: 0803 200 3913, 0806 158 1938, and 0902 222 2352.

Source: Legit.ng

