Lagos Police halted an unapproved Egungun festival after handbills warned residents against movement

Twelve suspects were arrested for distributing notices that threatened public rights and safety

The Command declared the event must not hold and warned against unauthorised gatherings across the state

The Lagos State Police Command has stopped plans for an Egungun festival allegedly scheduled by a group identified as Oje Parapo of Oregun.

The command said the planned event was not approved and had already caused fear among residents after handbills and online posts circulated warnings restricting public movement.

Lagos Police restrict Egungun activities. Photo: Getty/PIUS UTOMI EKPEI, FB/BenjaminHundeyin

Source: Getty Images

Police spokespersons SP Abimbola Adebisi and CSP Benjamin Hundeyin said twelve suspects had been arrested for distributing the notices.

Police cite threats to public peace

The command described the publications as attempts to curtail the rights of Lagosians. It said the messages threatened freedom of movement, expression and human dignity.

The commissioner of police, Olohundare Jimoh, directed the immediate suspension of the event because it could lead to a breakdown of order.

He maintained that no group has the authority to issue directives restricting other Nigerians from moving freely within the state. The Command restated its duty to protect fundamental rights and warned against any unauthorised gatherings that could threaten safety.

Command declares festival must not hold

According to the police, the handbills indicated that the Oregun festival was scheduled for November 27 and 28. Officers assessed the level of fear created by the warnings and concluded that the event could heighten tension.

The command declared that the festival would not be permitted under any circumstance.

It added that no cultural or traditional activity would be allowed if it risked disrupting public peace or spreading panic among the population.

The Commissioner of Police orders the suspension of the scheduled Oregun festival. Photo: Lagos Police Command

Source: Twitter

The police said a similar situation was handled in Mafoluku, Oshodi, on November 23. Officers intervened after learning of related activities that could have caused unrest. The command said it acted quickly to maintain calm and prevent any escalation.

Oro Worshippers Warn Women in Lagos

Last year, Legit.ng reported that Ikorodu traditionalists issued a stern warning to all residents of the area to be cautious as the day of their festival drew near. The Oro worshipers had notified the indigenes that no female individuals were to be seen outside on May 16, the day of the festival.

The group sent notification letters to relevant bodies to prepare their minds for the upcoming event. The observation, they informed, would take place during both day and nighttime, during which everyone was required to remain indoors.

The notice letter came from Ayangburen Palace and was signed by Oba Kabiru Shotobi, the Ayangburen of Ikorodu. The letter was addressed to the Medical Director of the Ikorodu General Hospital and dated April 16.

Traditionalist using iPhone 11 trends

Legit.ng had earlier reported on a modern traditionalist who went viral after being seen with an iPhone 11.

Many people were surprised because the prevailing belief was that local deity worshippers were uncivilized.

Source: Legit.ng