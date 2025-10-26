Lagos Police Command has confirmed the death of Festac DPO, CSP Matilda Ngbaronye, who passed away after undergoing surgery in Surulere

The late officer was celebrated for her professionalism, discipline, and humane approach to policing throughout her distinguished career

Commissioner of Police, CP Olohunnare Jimoh, has personally reached out to her family, assuring them of the Command’s condolences and full support

The Lagos State Police Command has announced the death of the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Festac Division, Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) Matilda Ngbaronye.

She passed away on Friday, October 24, 2025, following a surgical procedure at Mayriamville Medical Centre, Bode Thomas, Surulere, Lagos.

According to a statement issued by the Command’s spokesperson, SP Abimbola Adebisi, the news came as a devastating blow to officers and men of the Command, who described her passing as a great loss to the Nigerian Police Force and the state.

Known for professionalism and empathy

Until her passing, CSP Ngbaronye was widely respected for her professionalism, discipline, and compassion in service. The command described her as “a truly upright and dedicated officer who served with unwavering professionalism and integrity.”

She was admired for her humane approach to policing and her ability to connect effectively with the public.

The statement added that her friendly disposition and commitment to bridging the gap between the police and citizens earned her respect both within and outside the force.

Throughout her career, CSP Ngbaronye was never found wanting in the discharge of her duties. Her legacy, colleagues say, is built on honesty, service, and compassion toward the people she protected.

Police Commissioner, colleagues, and family grieve

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Olohunnare Jimoh, has extended condolences to the late officer’s family, describing her death as a painful and irreplaceable loss.

“The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Olohunnare Jimoh and all officers and men of the Command commiserate with her family and aged mother on this irreparable loss,” the statement read.

It was also confirmed that the CP personally contacted her husband and elder brother, a priest, to offer the Command’s sympathy and assure the family of its support during this difficult time.

