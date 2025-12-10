Security personnel at the Ilorin airport have arrested a man who attempted to hide beneath an Overland aircraft preparing for takeoff

The suspect was intercepted after breaching the restricted area under the false belief that the aircraft was travelling to the United States

Airport authorities handed the stowaway over to the Police, as the NCAA confirmed that investigations into the security breach had commenced

Security personnel at the General Tunde Idiagbon International Airport in Ilorin have arrested a man who tried to hide beneath an aircraft preparing for takeoff.

The suspect, identified as Segun Martins, was intercepted on the afternoon of Wednesday, December 10, as an Overland flight was preparing to taxi.

Security personnel intercept the suspect as he attempted to hide beneath the Overland aircraft. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Authorities said the man slipped into the restricted area and attempted to position himself between the tyres of the aircraft.

Suspect believed flight was headed to the US

A preliminary report indicated that the aircraft was already set for taxi when the intruder was spotted by ground personnel.

They moved quickly to stop him and prevent what could have become a fatal incident. Investigators later learned that he believed the aircraft was travelling to the United States of America and wanted to escape by hiding under it.

His arrest was confirmed by the spokesperson of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority, Michael Achimugu, who posted details of the incident on his verified X account.

Stowaway suspect is later handed over to the Airport Police for further investigation. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Case transferred to airport police for investigation

Achimugu wrote that the man gained unauthorized access to the foot of the aircraft at exactly 1502 hours. He explained that ground security apprehended him immediately and handed him over to the Airport Police for investigation

The suspect reportedly repeated that he thought the flight was bound for the United States.

Airport authorities said the matter is now under full investigation. They also noted that stowaway attempts pose significant risks to both the intruder and the aircraft, and stressed the need for continued vigilance around restricted areas.

Commercial flights set to commence at Ogun airport

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Gateway International Agro-Cargo Airport, Ogun state, had now reached 97% completion and is undergoing validation from the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA).

NAMA officials were at the airport yesterday on a facility tour to carry out final checks and ensure that the facility aligns with proposed procedures, in preparation for the commencement of commercial flights at the airport.

The manager in charge of Flight Calibration Services at NAMA, Miri Selzing, described their inspection visit as the first part of the final checks, adding that recommendations and modifications would be drawn up based on their analysis if necessary.

Source: Legit.ng