The Nigerian Army has strongly denied reports alleging soldiers shot dead seven women during clashes in Yola

In a statement issued on December 9, 2025, the Army described the claims as “baseless” and “misleading”

The Army insisted that the deaths were caused by local militias mishandling weapons, not by its troops

The Nigerian Army on December 9, 2025, issued a statement on X dismissing reports that soldiers had allegedly shot dead seven protesting women in Yola.

The Army described the claims, first published by Sahara Reporters and other online outlets, as “baseless” and “entirely misleading.”

Headquarters 23 Brigade said the report was “nothing short of an attempt to smear the image of the Brigade and its Commander and by extension the Nigerian Army.”

The Army clarified that the Brigade Commander was not present at the scene of the communal clash, as he was participating virtually in the Chief of Army Staff’s weekly operational briefing at the time of the alleged incident.

Communal clash in Adamawa state

According to the Army, combined troops of the 23 Brigade Garrison, Nigerian Police Force, NSCDC and DSS responded to communal clashes between the Bachama and Chobo tribes in Lamurde Local Government Area of Adamawa State at about 1:30 AM on December 8, 2025. The clashes reportedly stemmed from unresolved land disputes and ethnic tensions.

Troops were deployed to communities including Tingno, Rigange, Tito, Waduku and Lamurde to restore order. During the operation, a militia group suspected to be aligned with the Chobo tribe allegedly attacked the troops. The Army reported that three gunmen were neutralised in the exchange of fire, while others fled.

Women blocked troops’ passage

The Army explained that while troops were moving to secure Lamurde Local Government Secretariat, some women blocked the road. At the same time, armed men suspected to be fighting for the Bachama tribe allegedly fired indiscriminately within the community. Troops created a passage and proceeded to secure the Secretariat. The Army insisted that “at this point, no woman was shot or injured.”

Corpses presented to troops

The statement noted that while troops were stationed at the Local Government Lodge, two corpses of women were brought forward by community members who alleged they had been killed by soldiers. The Army rejected this claim, stating:

“Without equivocation, the casualties were caused by the unprofessional handling of automatic weapons by the local militias who are not proficiently trained to handle such automatic weapons.”

Despite denying responsibility, the Brigade expressed sympathy to the families of the slain women. It urged the warring communities to embrace peace to prevent further loss of lives and destruction of property.

The Army concluded by calling on the public to disregard what it described as a “malicious report.” The statement was signed by Captain Olusegun Abidoye, Acting Assistant Director of Army Public Relations, Sector 4 Operation Hadin Kai / 23 Brigade.

