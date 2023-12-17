Pastor Evelyn Joshua, wife of the late Prophet TB Joshua, addressed the congregation at the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) in Lagos on her 55th birthday, expressing the need for prayers

The SCOAN leader emphasised the importance of prayer and urged the congregation to celebrate her by reaching out to others in love

Pastor Evelyn took over SCOAN after her husband's sudden death in June 2021, following a succession battle

Legit.ng journalist Nurudeen Lawal has years of experience covering the intersections of Nigerian politics, government policies and religion

Lagos, Nigeria - Pastor Evelyn Joshua, the widow of the late Prophet TB Joshua, has told members of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) that she needs prayers.

Ms Evelyn addressed the congregation who trooped to the SCOAN on Sunday, December 17, to celebrate her on her 55th birthday.

Church members trooped to the SCOAN on Sunday, December 17, to celebrate Pastor Evelyn Joshua, who clocked 55. Photo credit: The Synagogue, Church Of All Nations - SCOAN

Source: Facebook

Speaking to the congregation, Evelyn urged the people to thank God for everything, just as she also noted that she needed prayers.

“The reason for our celebration here today is what God can do in the lives of people; in a hopeless situation, He gives them hope.

“What is good needs prayer; I need prayer,” PM News quoted Pastor Evelyn as saying.

She also encouraged the people to celebrate her by reaching out to others in love.

“When you receive something you can never earn, it is ground for gratitude not arrogance,” she emphasised.

How Pastor Evelyn took over SCOAN

Legit.ng recalls that Evelyn took over SCOAN after the death of her husband, Prophet TB Joshua.

Prophet TB Joshua’s sudden death in June 2021, at the age of 57, led to a succession battle that took months to resolve. His wife, an ordained pastor, faced competition as she sought to succeed the prominent cleric.

Against all odds, Pastor Evelyn eventually emerged as the leader of one of Nigeria's biggest and most influential churches.

TB Joshua’s tomb shelter destroyed by fire

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that TB Joshua's tomb shelter in the Agodo area of Ikotun, Lagos was on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, gutted by fire.

Ibrahim Farinloye, the acting coordinator of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), confirmed the incident.

The NEMA coordinator revealed that the building was where the late pastor usually went for relaxation while alive.

Source: Legit.ng