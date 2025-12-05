The Nigerian Army rescued 10 kidnapped victims during a dawn operation in Sanga LGA

Kidnappers were intercepted during a ransom exchange and forced to flee into the forest

The troops recovered arms, ammunition and ₦1.6 million ransom money were recovered by the soldiers

Kaduna state - Troops of Sector 5, Operation Peace Shield, have rescued 10 kidnapped victims and recovered arms, ammunition and ransom money during a decisive operation against kidnappers in Kaduna state.

The operation followed the abduction of several women from their farms at Ungwan Nungu in Sanga Local Government Area on Saturday, November 29, which triggered an intensive search-and-rescue mission by the military.

A daring military operation in Kaduna sees the Nigerian Army burst into a kidnapper camp, rescuing captives and recovering arms. Photo credit: Kola Sulaiman/@HQNigerianArmy

Source: Twitter

Troops intercepted kidnappers during ransom exchange

The Nigerian Army via X said that troops made contact with the kidnappers at about 6:40 a.m. on Friday, December 5 as the criminals attempted to collect ransom from relatives of the victims.

The kidnappers were overwhelmed by superior firepower and forced to abandon the captives before fleeing into the surrounding forest.

“Our troops moved in with speed and precision the moment the kidnappers surfaced to collect the ransom. They could not withstand the pressure and fled, abandoning their victims," an Army source said.

Kaduna: All victims rescued unharmed

Those rescued included one adult male, three male children, three elderly women and three female children. All 10 victims were confirmed to be unharmed.

They were subsequently debriefed by security personnel and reunited with their families amid emotional scenes in the community.

“The relief on the faces of the families was overwhelming. We are grateful to the troops for responding swiftly and saving our people," a community leader said.

Arms and ransom money recovered

During the operation, the troops recovered one fabricated AK-47 rifle, one round of 9mm ammunition and ₦1.6 million, believed to be part of the ransom money meant for the kidnappers.

The recovered items have been handed over to appropriate authorities for further investigation.

Army reaffirms commitment to public safety

Reacting to the operation, the Nigerian Army reaffirmed its resolve to sustain pressure on criminal elements and deny them freedom of action.

In a decisive crackdown, Nigerian soldiers overrun a kidnapper stronghold in Kaduna, rescuing many Nigerians and retrieving ammunition. Photo credit: @HQNigerianArmy

Source: Twitter

“The Nigerian Army remains unwavering in its commitment to protect law-abiding citizens and ensure that communities across the country can live and work in peace,” a military spokesperson said.

The Army also urged residents to continue to support security efforts by providing timely and credible information to help dismantle criminal networks operating in rural communities.

Army crushes bandits’ camps in Taraba

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that troops of 6 Brigade of the Nigerian Army have intensified coordinated operations across several parts of Taraba State, recording new breakthroughs against armed groups responsible for attacks and disruptions in the region.

The latest push followed fresh intelligence pointing to the presence of criminal elements across communities in Takum Local Government Area.

In a statement on its official X account on Thursday, it was narrated that soldiers deployed under Operation Zafin Wuta advanced into Shiid, Agia and Tyozua where several camps were discovered and destroyed after the occupants fled.

Source: Legit.ng