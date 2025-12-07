Senator Saliu Mustapha receives Peace Ambassador Award for promoting religious harmony in Kwara state

Ilorin, Kwara state - The Christ Apostolic Church (CAC), Ilorin, Kwara state, has conferred a Peace Ambassador Award on the lawmaker representing Kwara Central Senatorial District, Senator Saliu Mustapha.

A statement made available to Legit.ng on Sunday, December 7, indicates that the award was given to Senator Mustapha in recognition of his role in promoting religious harmony across the state.

The award was reportedly presented by the Church during the 38th Annual Harvest Thanksgiving of the CAC Alabukun Headquarters District, Ita-Alamu, Ilorin.

CAC says Sen Mustapha backs interfaith relations

According to the church leadership, the honour was bestowed on the senator in appreciation of what it described as his consistent demonstration of fairness, unity, and support for peaceful coexistence among adherents of different faiths in the state.

The church notes that despite being a Muslim, Senator Mustapha is reputed to have regularly supported Christian programmes and activities, adding that this has strengthened interfaith relations in Kwara.

While presenting the award on behalf of the church, the General Superintendent, Prophet (Dr.) Michael Olaosebikan Adio commended the senator for what he described as his open-minded leadership and justice in dealing with people across the religious divide.

“The leadership and board of elders of Alabukun Apostolic Church appreciate Distinguished Senator Saliu Mustapha, the Turaki of Ilorin Emirate, as the Father of the Day at our 38th Harvest Thanksgiving,” Adio said.

“The church recognises your insatiable passion for religious harmony, unity, peace, and security in Kwara state.

He added that the church also recognised the senator’s “modest contributions and labour of love” in promoting peace, quoting a biblical passage

“Behold, how good and pleasant it is when brothers dwell in unity… for there the Lord has commanded the blessing, life forevermore," the cleric said.

CAN prays for Senator Mustapha

Legit.ng gathers that the award comes months after the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Kwara state chapter, organised a special prayer session for the senator for a similar reason.

Speaking during the Easter Monday celebration earlier in 2025 at St. James Anglican Church, Maraba, Ilorin, the CAN Chairman in the state, Rev. Adewole, reportedly said the Christian body was impressed by the senator’s interfaith engagements and gestures of goodwill towards the Christian community.

He noted that the prayer session was organised to seek divine guidance and success for the lawmaker in his public service.

