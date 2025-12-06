Entertainment personality Cubana Chiefpriest stirred reactions online after praising Nigerian music superstar Davido

In his post that has since gone viral, the socialite seemingly took a subtle jab at an unnamed individual

This came amid the Afrobeats superstar’s online saga with his perceived rival, Wizkid, which triggered reactions online

Nigerian socialite Cubana Chiefpriest has once again praised his best friend, Davido.

In an Instagram post, he added that shutting down is the only language they understand, warning the music star to return home soon.

Cubana Chiefpriest praises Davido, takes subtle jab at Wizkid’s saga. Credit: @cubanachiefpreist

Source: Instagram

Throwing shade at Wizkid's crew, he stated that the most they could do was talk trash because they don’t have Davido’s money or influence, which is why they are in trouble.

“Ori Ade…. Only Shutdown Is The Language We Understand. Come Home Soon, Brotherly @davido Make We Use Lifestyle Blind Dem Eyes.

“I’m So Proud Of You, Almost Everything Don Dey Ground Na Make You The Bo$$ Land. The Highest They Can Do Is To Type Shitt, They Don’t Have Your Type Of Money and Power, So They Are In Trouble For Life”.

See his post below:

Legit.ng earlier reported that Chiefpriest reacted to the sentencing of Nnamdi Kanu, the detained leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Kanu was sentenced to life imprisonment by a Federal High Court in Abuja, a ruling that has intensified tension and raised fresh debates, and the political future of the South East.

Taking to Instagram, the celebrity barman stated that as long as Nnamdi Kanu remains behind bars, Tinubu should forget about meaningful electoral support from the South East in the 2027 presidential election.

He wrote,

“President… as long as MNK remains in jail, you cannot and will never get up to 10,000 votes in Southeast come 2027”

He emphasised that this was not a political attack, but a warning from someone who considers himself friendly to the administration.

The businessman urged Tinubu to appeal the judgment and get it right. He insisted that keeping Kanu imprisoned was damaging the relationship between the government and the region.

He questioned the loyalty and courage of South East ministers, describing them as individuals who were too afraid to tell the President the truth.

He also accused political elites of prioritising personal gains over genuine service to the region.

Davido fans celebrate as Cubana Chiefpriest shares supportive post. Credit: @cubanachiefpriest

Source: Instagram

Cubana Chiefpriest’s post trends

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

standardgram_ said:

"Na this una captions de give wizkid sleepless night😂😂."

obifine6 said:

"THE MOST ACTIVE ARTIST OF 2025 Na 001 - No Doubt. THE GUY DE ON TOP FOR REAL❤️ BADDEST!!!"

ebi_sunnyking

"Somebody say,one yeyebrity na Lagos legend,laugh wan kill me😂😂😂,abeg 30bg na I be for life🙌🙌❤️❤️."

centgotpaid said:

"NEXT STOP! GRAMMY AWARDS >🏆."

rich.kinging said:

"Rich man pikin wey hustle pass poor man pikin."

funkymama212 said:

"A friend that loves and supports loudly. Loyalty 👏👏👏👏👏."

pitojay16 said:

"Nothing you fit do, person wey don pass you don pass you!!! 💯."

21_big_propeller said:

"They are in trouble for life!! No 🧢."

meek__val said:

"They don't have your type of money and power? Mumu! Money way Forbes rank am as 4th, Wiz as first, power? Person way no get influence. Na to dey make noise dey shout 001 he sabi e no dey show workings. Na why e no dey top 5 most artist on both apple music and Spotify."

emmanuel_classic7 said:

"We up forever OVER THEM ALL❤️."

riah9021 said:

"No be by Apple Music charts oh u fit sold out tour @wizkidayo."

Source: Legit.ng