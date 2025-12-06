Chiefpriest Throws Shot As He Praises Davido Online Amid Wizkid’s Saga: “They Can Only Talk”
- Entertainment personality Cubana Chiefpriest stirred reactions online after praising Nigerian music superstar Davido
- In his post that has since gone viral, the socialite seemingly took a subtle jab at an unnamed individual
- This came amid the Afrobeats superstar’s online saga with his perceived rival, Wizkid, which triggered reactions online
Nigerian socialite Cubana Chiefpriest has once again praised his best friend, Davido.
In an Instagram post, he added that shutting down is the only language they understand, warning the music star to return home soon.
Throwing shade at Wizkid's crew, he stated that the most they could do was talk trash because they don’t have Davido’s money or influence, which is why they are in trouble.
“Ori Ade…. Only Shutdown Is The Language We Understand. Come Home Soon, Brotherly @davido Make We Use Lifestyle Blind Dem Eyes.
“I’m So Proud Of You, Almost Everything Don Dey Ground Na Make You The Bo$$ Land. The Highest They Can Do Is To Type Shitt, They Don’t Have Your Type Of Money and Power, So They Are In Trouble For Life”.
See his post below:
Cubana Chiefpriest’s post trends
Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:
standardgram_ said:
"Na this una captions de give wizkid sleepless night😂😂."
obifine6 said:
"THE MOST ACTIVE ARTIST OF 2025 Na 001 - No Doubt. THE GUY DE ON TOP FOR REAL❤️ BADDEST!!!"
ebi_sunnyking
"Somebody say,one yeyebrity na Lagos legend,laugh wan kill me😂😂😂,abeg 30bg na I be for life🙌🙌❤️❤️."
centgotpaid said:
"NEXT STOP! GRAMMY AWARDS >🏆."
rich.kinging said:
"Rich man pikin wey hustle pass poor man pikin."
funkymama212 said:
"A friend that loves and supports loudly. Loyalty 👏👏👏👏👏."
pitojay16 said:
"Nothing you fit do, person wey don pass you don pass you!!! 💯."
21_big_propeller said:
"They are in trouble for life!! No 🧢."
meek__val said:
"They don't have your type of money and power? Mumu! Money way Forbes rank am as 4th, Wiz as first, power? Person way no get influence. Na to dey make noise dey shout 001 he sabi e no dey show workings. Na why e no dey top 5 most artist on both apple music and Spotify."
emmanuel_classic7 said:
"We up forever OVER THEM ALL❤️."
riah9021 said:
"No be by Apple Music charts oh u fit sold out tour @wizkidayo."
Source: Legit.ng
