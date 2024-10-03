Chukwuemeka Ohanaemere, aka Odumeje, the Onitsha-based cleric, had disclosed that he was an armed robber and terrorist when he was age 14

The religious leader disclosed his transformational life experience before Jesus Christ intervened in his life

Odumeje, while addressing the congregation, praised his mother for leading him to Christ and orchestrating his salvation

Controversial Onitsha-based cleric Chukwuemeka Ohanaemere (Odumeje) has shared his transformative life story. In a viral video, Odumeje revealed his past involvement in armed robbery and terrorism at age 14, growing up in a notorious Onitsha neighbourhood.

Addressing his congregation, Odumeje credited his mother for leading him to Christ and facilitating his salvation. "I was an armed robber, terrorist until Jesus Christ arrested me... a destroyer became a saviour."

Pastor Odumeje speaks about life before accepting Christ

Odumeje faces criticism

The Cable reported that Odumeje has faced criticism for being known for unorthodox practices. In March, he warned people to cease spreading falsehoods, stating, "Do not criticize the miracles Jesus is doing through me to seek attention. You will not go free."

Odumeje's journey from a troubled past to becoming a prominent cleric has sparked mixed reactions. While some praise his redemption, others question his methods and authenticity.

He gained widespread recognition for his unconventional and charismatic preaching style, which was often accompanied by dramatic and controversial performances. His ministry focused on deliverance, healing, and spiritual intervention.

Odumeje's miracle styles

He is known for using unusual methods, such as physical combat and aggressive prayers, to "deliver" people from spiritual afflictions and has faced criticism and backlash from various quarters, including other Christian leaders, over his methods and claims.

The cleric has a significant following on social media platforms, where he shares videos and messages. He is also involved in charitable activities, supporting the needy and the less privileged.

Odumeje clarifies the death revelation

Legit.ng earlier reported that the popular Anambra-based cleric Prophet Chukwuemeka Ohanaemere, aka Odumeje, has denied the report that prophesized his death coming soon.

Amaka Okoye, an aide to the religious leader, disclosed that Odumeje never made such a statement during his service.

The cleric's aide also denied the report that Odumeje directed his son, David, to take care of his home after his demise.

