Sacking Shettima: MURIC Sends Message to Pastor Who Wants Tinubu's VP Removed
The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has told Reverend Ezekiel Dachomo, the Church of Christ in Nations (COCIN) regional leader, to wait till 2027 if he wants Vice President Kashim Shettima to be removed from office.
Founder and Executive Director of MURIC, Professor Ishaq Akintola, responded to the religious leader while reacting to the recent claim by Dachomo that Christians are being targeted in Nigeria because President Bola Tinubu and his vice, Shettima, are both Muslims.
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng