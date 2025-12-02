The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has told Reverend Ezekiel Dachomo, the Church of Christ in Nations (COCIN) regional leader, to wait till 2027 if he wants Vice President Kashim Shettima to be removed from office.

Founder and Executive Director of MURIC, Professor Ishaq Akintola, ‎responded to the religious leader while reacting to the recent claim by Dachomo that Christians are being targeted in Nigeria because President Bola Tinubu and his vice, Shettima, are both Muslims.

MURIC kicks against the call to remove VP Kashim Shettima Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Source: Legit.ng