The Mangu Concerned Muslim Consultative Forum ( MCMCE ) in Mangu local government area of Plateau state , has reacted to the claim that the church burnt in the area has been converted to a mosque

Reverend Ezekiel Dachomo , Regional Chairman of the Church of Christ in Nations ( COCIN ), is credited with making the claim

The chairman and secretary of the Forum, Sheik Suleiman Haruna and MA Lawal, issued a statement to address the claim

Jos, Plateau State - The Mangu Concerned Muslim Consultative Forum (MCMCE) in Mangu local government area of Plateau state, has described the claim that a church burnt in the area has been converted to a mosque as baseless and inflammatory.

The Muslim community challenged Reverend Ezekiel Dachomo, Regional Chairman of the Church of Christ in Nations (COCIN) to provide evidence to justify his claim.

The chairman and secretary of the Forum, Sheik Suleiman Haruna and MA Lawal, said there was no evidence to back the claim.

As reported by Daily Trust, the forum made this known in a statement issued to journalists in Jos, the state capital.

The forum refuted Reverend Dachomo’s claim, insisting that it is nothing more than malicious disinformation.

“The MCMCF rejects this dangerous narrative in its entirety and demands immediate proof or public retraction. Until tangible evidence is presented, Reverend Dachomo’s claim remains nothing more than malicious disinformation.

“The Forum demands Dachomo to immediately provide the official name of the purportedly converted church, the exact location of the building, and the specific date or period when the alleged conversion took place,”

Muslim community claims to have lost 4,700 members

Recall that the National President of Jasawa Community Development Association (JCDA), Yawale Muhammad, said 4 700 Muslims have been killed during the crisis in Plateau State.

Muhammad said there are mass graves at Jos Zaria road Muslims cemetery, Narkuta Muslims cemetery, Dadin Kowa Muslims cemetery, Yelwan Shendam Muslim Cemetery, and others.

He said the association has documented the number of Muslims who were killed in different crises since 2001 in Plateau State.

