Rev. Ezekiel Dachomo has shared how he sold his soul to Jesus Christ and is no longer afraid of death

The man of God spoke in a video saying he will continue to stand for the truth no matter what happens

A lot of people are praising him online as he has been calling attention to the plights of Christians in the north

Rev. Ezekiel Dachomo is attracting more attention on social media as he continues to call attention to the plights of people suffering from violence in the country.

The man of God has received a lot of commendations from Nigerians on social media.

Rev. Ezekiel Dachomo said he has sold his soul to Jesus Christ. Photo credit: X/Nigerian Stories.

Source: Twitter

In a video shared on X by @NigeriaStories, Rev. Ezekiel Dachomo said he was not afraid of death.

He said he has sold his soul to Jesus and that he will continue to stand for the truth no matter the consequences.

His words:

"I have to stand to be bold because I have already sold my soul to Jesus Christ. To live is to say the truth. So, I'm just welcoming death if it comes. But if the will of God says I will still survive, I will still continue saying the truth."

Rev. Ezekiel Dachomo insists he will continue to talk. Photo credit: X/General_Somto.

Source: Twitter

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Rev. Ezekiel Dachomo's comments

@anasuachara

"A heart that gives itself fully to faith fears nothing, for life and death are in the hands of the Divine. Speaking the truth and showing love walk together, and courage grows when the spirit trusts beyond the body. To live or to leave, a faithful soul remains steadfast in goodness."

@EdiriQX said:

"If all our religious and traditional leaders speak out against ill vices in Nigeria. We would have been better shaped and placed for emancipation. Thank you Rev. Ezekiel Dachomo. Posterity will show you its strength."

@Tojulovetrue said:

"Rev. Ezekiel Dachomo’s words echo the fearless spirit of true discipleship. To live for truth and die for Christ is the highest form of love and conviction. May God strengthen and protect all who stand boldly for peace and unity, loving even those who oppose them."

@BuchiAnya said:

"Thank you, Rev. Ezekiel Dachomo, for your inspiring words and unwavering dedication to your faith. Your courage in the face of challenges is a testament to your conviction. May God continue to bless and protect you."

@iamNEWYO said:

"Selling your soul to Jesus shouldn't stop you from defending yourself... These people will come for you definitely. Just make sure you have your plan B activated."

@Iykehillss said:

"This is the only man of God that's ready to die for Christ and his members in Nigeria. The rest na inshallah and private jet. Na their members dey die for them."

Man sends message to Donald Trump

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man expressed sadness toward the United States following a threat issued by President Donald Trump.

The man said if the US president wants to send the military to Nigeria, he should do it fast, without wasting time.

He accused the American leader of trying to get Nigeria to negotiate trade with him, which was why he issued the threat.

Source: Legit.ng