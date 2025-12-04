General Christopher Musa told senators he could not afford to fail Nigerians as he prepared to assume leadership of the Defence Ministry

The minister said public expectations placed heavy responsibility on him and strengthened his resolve to confront security threats decisively

Musa said his nomination drew strong reactions that reminded him of the urgency to deliver results and halt the killings across the country

General Christopher Musa told lawmakers on Wednesday, December 3, that he carries a personal and national burden as he prepares to assume leadership of the Ministry of Defence.

He said public expectations were weighing heavily on him and that he could not afford to disappoint Nigerians who are looking to him for results.

General Musa Christopher, the former Chief of Defence Staff, now stands confirmed as Minister of Defence. Photo credit: @NigerianArmy

Source: Twitter

His nomination by President Bola Tinubu followed the resignation of Mohammed Badaru and drew strong reactions from citizens across the country.

Musa spoke during his Senate screening, where he expressed gratitude to the president and to Nigerians for the support shown since his name was announced. He pledged to give his full commitment to ending violence in communities and restoring stability across regions affected by insecurity.

Defence chief vows firm response

The retired general said public reactions convinced him that Nigerians were eager to see a more decisive security approach. He said he was shocked by the volume of messages he saw online after his nomination and that it strengthened his resolve to meet the expectations placed on him.

According to him, the country must confront violent groups with unity because attackers target everyone without distinction.

Musa warned that criminal gangs thrive when communities and institutions are divided. He described them as dangerous elements operating without regard for human life. He maintained that Nigeria must not allow more killings and that halting the violence would be his core mission.

Senate screens and confirms nominee

The Senate confirmed Musa after a five-hour session that examined his record, operational experience, and plans for addressing security challenges.

His nomination was formally conveyed to the upper chamber on Tuesday, December 2, in a letter from President Tinubu, who expressed full confidence in Musa’s capacity to strengthen the defence architecture.

President Tinubu sends a letter to the Senate to confirm ex-CDS Musa as new minister of Defence. Photo credit: @HQNigerianArmy

Source: Twitter

The presidency also issued a statement outlining his credentials and describing him as a seasoned officer with decades of service.

Musa previously served as Chief of Defence Staff from 2023 until October 2025. His career includes key roles in training, operations and command in various theatres, including the Northeast and the Lake Chad region.

He received the Colin Powell Award for Soldiering in 2012 and has held several strategic appointments within the army.

Musa's long military career

Born in Sokoto in 1967, Musa completed his early education there before attending the College of Advanced Studies in Zaria.

He entered the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) in 1986 and graduated in 1991 with a Bachelor of Science degree. He was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant the same year and has served in multiple operational and administrative positions over the years.

With his confirmation now complete, Musa told senators that the task ahead would demand focus, discipline and collaboration among agencies and citizens. He said the killings must stop and that the Ministry of Defence under his leadership would confront threats with determination and clarity.

