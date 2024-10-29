President Bola Tinubu unveiled Nigeria's 2025 Armed Forces Remembrance Emblem at the Aso Rock Villa

During the event, substantial financial contributions were announced, including N500 million from the Federal Government

Tinubu highlighted the critical role of security in Nigeria's economic future, committing to enhanced resource allocation to address the country's security challenges

President Bola Tinubu, on Tuesday, October 29, launched Nigeria’s 2025 Armed Forces Remembrance Emblem.

Speaking during the event held at the Council Chamber of the Aso Rock Villa, the President reaffirmed his administration’s dedication to the welfare of military personnel.

Armed Forces Remembrance Day emblem unveiled by Tinubn Photo credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Tinubu emphasized the emblem as a symbol of gratitude and respect for servicemen and women who defend the nation’s sovereignty.

“We must not only celebrate our brave soldiers but also honor their sacrifices by prioritizing their welfare as they continue to safeguard our country’s territorial integrity," Tinubu said.

Massive donations made by Tinubu, Akpabio, others

During the emblem launch, the National Assembly and top security heads made significant contributions to supporting the armed forces, The Punch reported.

Specifically, the FG, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation pledged N500m.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio announced a donation of N200 million on behalf of the National Assembly.

Additionally, the Chief of Defence Staff, Inspector-General of Police, and other top security officers pledged N50 million on behalf of the military and police forces.

Tinubu stresses on security for economic growth

President Tinubu also underscored the importance of security as foundational to Nigeria’s economic future, pledging increased resource allocation to combat the nation’s diverse security challenges, Daily Trust reported.

“Security and stability are cornerstones of national progress and we are committed to ensuring our armed forces have the resources to confront and overcome these challenges," he said.

See the video here:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng