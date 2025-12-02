A former APC chieftain has alleged that the withdrawal of Atiku Abubakar’s police security was part of a plot to expose him to danger

He claimed the action targeted Atiku specifically despite government statements about a broad VIP security review

Frank warned that the development mirrored tactics used to suppress opposition figures across parts of Africa

Fresh political tension has emerged after former APC Deputy National Publicity Secretary Timi Frank alleged a plot to isolate and assassinate former Vice President Atiku Abubakar ahead of the 2027 elections.

Frank raised the alarm on Tuesday, December 2, accusing the Federal Government of creating deliberate exposure by withdrawing all police personnel attached to Atiku despite his statutory security entitlement.

He said no previous administration had ever taken such an action and described the withdrawal as a move that places the former Vice President at risk at a volatile time in the country.

Frank alleges political targeting of Atiku

Frank argued that the explanation of a broad withdrawal of VIP protection does not hold. He claimed the policy was designed to single out Atiku and weaken his safety before the next general election. According to him, the timing and context make the development more worrisome.

“This so-called blanket withdrawal is a cover-up. The real objective is to isolate and eliminate Atiku ahead of the 2027 election. The pattern is too obvious to ignore. Atiku, by law, is entitled to police protection as a former Vice President. Removing his security at this critical time is deliberate and dangerous,” he said.

He maintained that recent political behaviour across parts of Africa shows similar signs when incumbents feel threatened by strong opposition voices.

Frank said the withdrawal mirrors a broader pattern where state power is used to intimidate opponents. He argued that Atiku’s criticism of the present administration has made him a target.

“President Tinubu is now following the disturbing trend in parts of Africa where incumbents use state power to silence their opponents. Atiku has been very vocal in exposing the failures of this administration, and this withdrawal of security is nothing but political witch-hunt,” he said.

He also raised concerns about the composition of the security sector and claimed that senior positions are dominated by individuals loyal to the president.

Frank calls for vigilance from Nigerians and global partners

Frank urged the international community and local stakeholders to take note of the development. He warned that a security vacuum around a major opposition figure could invite dangerous consequences.

“We alert Nigerians and the international community. If anything happens to Atiku Abubakar, this government should be held responsible. The pattern is the same used in communities where security agents are suddenly withdrawn before bandits strike. They’re attempting to create room for something sinister,” he said.

Frank challenged the government to demonstrate fairness by applying the same security withdrawals to presidential associates if the directive was truly nationwide. He concluded that any attack on Atiku or other opposition leaders would push the country toward instability.

