Ganduje has dismissed the Kano state government’s call for his arrest and described it as reckless and politically motivated

The former governor accused Governor Abba Yusuf of neglecting communities affected by rising insecurity across Kano

His media office defended his eight-year record in office and said the allegations against him were aimed at diverting public attention

Former Kano governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has pushed back at the call for his arrest by the Kano State government as he described the demand as reckless and without any basis.

The former APC National Chairman said the position taken by the state authorities reflected desperation and poor governance.

Kano state government has called for the apprehension of former governor, Abdullahi Ganduje. Photo: AbdullahiGanduje/FB

Source: Facebook

A statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Edwin Olofu, said Ganduje considered the move an attempt to shift attention away from the state government’s failures in addressing insecurity.

He said the accusation that he made comments linked to the creation of a militia group was unfounded.

Kano govt accused of evading responsibility

According to Ganduje's camp, the declaration by Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf’s administration amounted to abandoning its core responsibility. He said the government had not shown the level of leadership expected in moments of crisis across the state.

“It is deeply unfortunate that rather than addressing the escalating insecurity ravaging the state, Governor Yusuf has chosen to chase shadows while searching for scapegoats to conceal his glaring failures. At a time when communities such as Bagwai, Shanono, and Tsanyawa, other affected areas are living in fear, the governor has neither visited nor shown empathy toward the victims,” the statement read.

“His continued absence in moments that require leadership speaks volumes of his disconnect from the people he claims to serve.”

Kano cabinet members discuss security concerns raised by recent remarks.

Source: Original

Former governor defends his record on peace

The statement said Ganduje had never been associated with violence or any activity capable of destabilising Kano. It added that his years in office were marked by calm and commendation from security institutions that worked with his administration.

Olofu maintained that Ganduje’s eight years as governor showed a clear difference in approach when compared with the present leadership.

He said the former governor focused on keeping residents safe and ensured collaboration with federal agencies throughout his tenure.

The statement said the allegation levelled against Ganduje was an attempt to use political messaging to cover gaps in governance. It noted that insecurity had continued to affect communities that required constant reassurance and practical intervention.

Call for focus on governance instead of politics

Ganduje urged Governor Yusuf to prioritise his constitutional duty of protecting lives instead of engaging in accusations that offer no solution to the state’s challenges. He said leadership required deliberate action and empathy, not media briefings designed to change public conversation.

According to the statement, Ganduje believes the administration should invest its energy in restoring confidence among residents affected by rising insecurity. He said the people needed visible steps toward safety rather than political statements targeted at perceived opponents.

Kano APC leaders announce their preferred presidential candidate

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Former governor of Kano and ex-national chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, had secured the backing of Kano APC stakeholders for President Bola Tinubu to fly the party’s presidential flag in 2027.

The decision followed a series of strategy sessions held with party leaders drawn from all 44 local government areas of the state.

Source: Legit.ng