FCTA has begun enforcement on 1,095 property titles in Abuja after owners failed to pay the required statutory fees

Revoked properties are located in highbrow districts, including Asokoro, Maitama, Garki, and Wuse, the administration said

Authorities cited repeated public notices from May to November 2025, warning owners to settle payments before revocation

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has commenced enforcement actions on 1,095 property titles in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) following their revocation over owners’ failure to settle statutory payments.

FCTA moves on 1,095 revoked property titles after owners miss repeated payment deadlines.

The statement was signed by Lere Olayinka, Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and Social Media to the FCT Minister.

The affected properties are located in highbrow districts of Asokoro, Maitama, Garki and Wuse. According to the FCTA, the owners repeatedly ignored multiple public notices issued between May and November 2025 across national newspapers, online platforms and television stations.

FCTA: Enforcement begins on 1,095 defaulting properties

The enforcement notice, released on Friday, November 28, and titled “Commencement of enforcement actions on defaulters of Ground Rent payments, Land Use Conversion Fee, C-of-O bills,” stated that the Minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike, had approved the action in line with provisions of the Land Use Act.

“The general public, particularly holders of property in the FCT, are hereby notified that the Minister… has approved commencement of enforcement actions on a total of 1,095 properties in the Federal Capital City (FCC) for defaulting in various payments,” the statement said.

The FCTA noted that the affected property holders failed to comply despite repeated reminders to clear outstanding Ground Rent, Certificate of Occupancy (C-of-O) bills, Penalty/Violation fees and Land Use Conversion fees. This, it said, violates Section 28 (5a & b) of the Land Use Act and the conditions attached to Rights of Occupancy.

The administration added that the final 14-day grace period expired on November 25, 2025, paving the way for enforcement on 835 properties owing Ground Rent and 260 others defaulting on Violation and Land Use Conversion fees.

Wike approves major sweep on 1,095 properties over unpaid land charges.

Abuja shanty demolition clears 1,000+ structures

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has demolished over 1,000 illegal shanties around the Karsana‑Bunkoro corridor near Gwarimpa, Abuja.

According to its Director of Development Control, Muktar Galadima, the operation targeted makeshift structures blocking the proposed Ring Road 3 (RR3) path, while ensuring properties of indigenous residents were spared.

The FCTA said the demolition is part of a city‑wide “sanitation and security” drive aimed at removing illegal squatters and suspected criminal hideouts, and hinted that further clearance will continue until the entire 2‑kilometre stretch is cleared.

FCT school shutdown claim spurs confusion

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) allegedly ordered all public senior secondary schools in Abuja to shut down by November 28 due to security concerns.

Nyesom Wike later disowned the circular and described it as “unauthorised,” stating there was no security threat warranting such a closure. The directive, he argued, lacked proper approval.

The backlash led to the suspension of the Education Mandate Secretary and promises of disciplinary action against those who issued the memo, while the official academic calendar was reaffirmed as unchanged.

