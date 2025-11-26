Confusion erupted at Ahmadu Bello University’s main gate after bullets reportedly fell from a speeding bus

Eyewitnesses said the ammunition scattered across the Zaria–Katsina road before security agents intervened

The incident sparked fear among students, with concerns that the supplies might have been linked to bandits

Tension broke out on Tuesday at the main entrance of Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, after several rounds of ammunition reportedly tumbled out of a speeding passenger bus along the Zaria–Katsina road.

A video posted on X by Zagazola Makama, a counter-terrorism platform, showed the incident unfolding directly in front of the university gate.

The footage captured the moment confusion spread among students, passersby and motorists who witnessed the unexpected scene.

Eyewitness account of ammunition incident

According to the publication, an eyewitness identified as Musa said the bullets fell from a commercial bus heading towards Katsina.

“We suddenly saw the bullets drop from the bus as it sped past the gate. Before people could understand what happened, the vehicle had already disappeared,” he said.

Musa explained that some onlookers quickly gathered the scattered ammunition and alerted security personnel stationed nearby.

Another student, who declined to give their name, described the moment as “strange and frightening,” adding that many feared the items might be part of “supplies meant for bandits” operating in parts of Kaduna and Katsina.

Security agents recover ammunition

Zagazola Makama reported that security agents later moved to the location and retrieved the ammunition. The swift response helped ease tension around the university gate, though questions remained about the origin and destination of the items.

This report highlighted the sudden ammunition scare at ABU Zaria, the eyewitness reactions, and the intervention of security personnel.

The incident raised concerns among students and residents about insecurity along the Zaria–Katsina corridor.

Ahmadu Bello University Zaria

Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, is one of Nigeria’s largest and most prestigious institutions of higher learning. Established on October 4, 1962, as the University of Northern Nigeria, it was later renamed in honour of Sir Ahmadu Bello, the Sardauna of Sokoto and Premier of Northern Nigeria.

The university operates three main campuses: Samaru, which houses the central administration and most faculties; Kongo, home to Law and Administration; and the School of Basic Studies in Funtua.

With over 50,000 students and thousands of academic staff, ABU remains a leading centre for research, teaching, and innovation in Sub-Saharan Africa.

