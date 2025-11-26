Former Deputy Speaker Idris Wase warned that bandits were threatening to abduct members of the National Assembly

President Tinubu ordered the withdrawal of police officers from VIPs and redeployed them to focus on core policing duties

Wase urged clarification on VIP categorisation and stressed the need for strengthened security for lawmakers

FCT, Abuja - A former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Idris Wase, on Wednesday, November 26, warned that bandits were threatening to abduct members of the National Assembly.

He made the remarks during the resumption of debate on national security in the lower chamber.

Just In: Reps Speak Out Shortly After Tinubu Ordered Withdrawal of Police From VIPs

He urged President Bola Tinubu to reconsider his directive on the withdrawal of police operatives attached to Very Important Personalities (VIPs).

Tinubu orders redeployment of police officers

President Tinubu, at a security meeting in Abuja on Sunday, November 23, attended by Service Chiefs and the Director-General of the Department of State Services, instructed the withdrawal of police officers from VIPs.

The President directed the Nigeria Police Force to redeploy officers to focus on core policing duties, mandating the Special Protection Unit to recall all personnel previously assigned to VIP protection and beat duties nationwide.

Under the new arrangement, VIPs requiring security must now request armed personnel from the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) rather than rely on police officers.

The Presidency explained that the move seeks to strengthen police presence in communities, particularly in remote areas where police stations are understaffed and citizens remain vulnerable.

Wase calls for clarity on VIP categorisation

Wase urged the Commander-in-Chief to clarify the categorisation of VIPs, noting past lapses in security vetting:

“There was a time when Boko Haram terrorists were found on the list of recruits in the Army and Police Force. We must be careful in defining who qualifies as a VIP,” he said.

Ongoing abductions raise security concerns

Nigeria has witnessed a surge in abductions in recent years. More than 1,500 children have been kidnapped from schools since the 2014 Chibok abduction.

Last Friday, at least 300 children and staff were abducted from St Mary’s Catholic boarding school in Niger state, with at least 250 still unaccounted for, according to the Christian Association of Nigeria.

The incident was the third abduction in the country within a week, forcing President Tinubu to cancel his trip to the G20 summit in South Africa to manage the crisis.

Earlier, 24 schoolgirls abducted in Kebbi state over a week ago were released, following an attack by armed assailants on 17 November that left two staff members dead and 25 students kidnapped, although one escaped.

President Tinubu commended security forces for their swift response, but details surrounding the girls’ release remain unclear.

Lawmakers demand strengthened security

Wase concluded by stressing that while the withdrawal of police officers may boost policing in communities, the safety of legislators and other critical figures must remain a priority:

“We cannot compromise on security for those serving the nation, and adequate protection must be guaranteed at all times,” he said.

