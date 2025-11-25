The federal government banned open grazing by cattle rearers to curb farmers-herders conflicts across Nigeria

Minister Alhaji Mukhtar Maiha announced the declaration during the inauguration of the first National Council on Livestock Development in Yola, Adamawa State

The council was tasked with modernising the livestock sector and promoting ranching as a safer and more profitable alternative

FG highlights impact of open grazing

Speaking at the event, Minister Maiha lamented the loss of lives, destruction of property, and displacement of thousands of Nigerians due to open grazing, Daily trust reported.

“Nigerians have been subjected to untold hardships, including the killing of innocent farmers and herders, as a result of open grazing. There is an urgent need to put a stop to this problem,” he said.

He added that open grazing is now considered a capital offence and urged cattle rearers to embrace ranching as a safer and more profitable alternative.

“Ranching will not only prevent conflicts but also improve the quality and weight of cattle for better business,” Maiha noted.

Economic potential of livestock sector

The minister also emphasised the economic opportunities in livestock production, describing it as the country’s second-largest potential revenue earner after oil and gas, Vanguard reported.

“We project the ministry to generate $74 billion in the next five years. So far, over $14 billion has been realised through the ongoing livestock initiatives,” he stated.

Adamawa state hosts first national council

Adamawa state Deputy Governor, Professor Kaleptawa Farauta, who formally declared the council open, described the state as a hub for livestock production and welcomed the decision to host the first National Council on Livestock Development there.

The newly inaugurated National Council on Livestock Development comprises directors of livestock from all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The council is mandated to oversee the implementation of policies aimed at modernising and expanding Nigeria’s livestock sector.

“The council will ensure the adoption of modern practices, including ranching, to improve productivity, prevent conflicts, and support economic growth,” Maiha said.

