Armed men attacked a church crusade in Mararaba Udege, Nasarawa state, injuring one participant and stealing his motorcycle

The incident caused panic amongst the churchgoers, forcing attendees to flee and the programme to halt abruptly

Residents and organisers warn of recurring insecurity in the area and call for stronger government protection

Mararaba, Nasarawa - Unidentified armed men disrupted a church crusade in Agboda, Mararaba Udege, Nasarawa state, on Monday, November 24, when they attacked the area, leaving one person injured.

Dr. Daniel Ukpo, the crusade organiser, explained that the incident occurred between 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. while attendees gathered for the programme.

Panic broke out in Mararaba, Nasarawa state, after a church crusade was thrown into chaos by an armed men attack.

Source: Original

He added that panic erupted after reports of an attack in a nearby community reached the venue, forcing the crusade to be halted abruptly due to the tension that followed.

“One of the youths in the community was attacked while riding his motorcycle and suffered a machete cut. His motorcycle was also taken. When news of the attack reached us, confusion broke out and people began to flee,” Ukpo said.

Dr. Ukpo expressed concern over repeated security incidents in the Mararaba Udege axis, noting that residents often face attacks both on the roads and their farms, as reported by Vanguard.

'This is not the first attack at Mararaba'

According to Ukpo, previous religious gatherings have also been disrupted by armed individuals, calling on the government to increase security presence in the affected areas.

“People are being attacked on the roads and on their farms, and many cases are not reported. Residents here feel defenceless. Many have nowhere else to relocate and are living in fear,” he added.

Nasarawa police speak on rumoured attack on church crusade

Meanwhile, the Nasarawa state police command on Tuesday morning, November 25, said it is not aware of any incident of Fulani herdsmen invading and disrupting a church crusade in Agboda village.

Panic in Mararaba as armed men disrupt church crusade. Photo credit: @PoliceNG

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng reports that a video circulating online showed a man speaking, with some people gathered in a rowdy environment.

According to the man, "a serious uproar" occurred in the Agboda community. The incident, said to have occurred on Monday evening, November 24.

However, when Legit.ng reached out to Ramhan Hansel, the Nasarawa state police spokesperson, for comments, he said security agents have no idea where the reported attack happened.

He asked this reporter the name of the church where the rumoured attack happened and was told that those spreading the claim on X (formerly Twitter) alleged that the event was "a church crusade."

Source: Legit.ng