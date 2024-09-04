There is apprehension in Port Harcourt, the Rivers state capital, as some unknown gunmen reportedly shot a security guard of one of the opposition Action People’s Party (APP).

This came after a month the opposition party's secretariat was bombed. The attack happened at the facility located in the new GRA area of Port Harcourt at midnight.

Sunny Wokekoro, the state chairman of the APP, addressed journalists at the party's secretariat on Wednesday, September 4, regarding the recent shooting incident.

Wokekoro stated that details surrounding the shooting remain unclear, and the injured security guard is currently receiving treatment at a hospital.

According to the APC, despite police officers being deployed to the secretariat after the bombing incident, they have yet to brief the party on the latest attack, raising concerns about their ability to identify the culprits.

Wokekoro and other party leaders took journalists to the hospital to visit the injured security guard, but hospital staff prevented them from speaking with the victim.

The APP chairman emphasized that the attacks will not deter the party from carrying out its activities and participating in the upcoming local government election next month.

This comes amid rumours that Governor Siminalayi Fubara was planning to dump the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and join the APP due to the continuous rift between him and the former governor of the state, Nyesom Wike.

