Northern governors scheduled a high-level security meeting for November 29 to address the rising wave of attacks and abductions across the region

Peter Ahemba confirmed that the meeting would be held in Kaduna with traditional rulers expected to play a key role

Ahemba said decisive actions were expected as northern states intensified efforts to curb insecurity and urged citizens to support security agencies

Northern Nigeria’s 19 state governors are set to hold a high-level security meeting on Saturday, November 29.

This is coming in the light of the surge in attacks, killings and abductions across the region.

As the spate of attacks and killings persists nationwide, northern governors take a significant step. Photo credit: @Imranmuhdz

Source: Twitter

The development was confirmed by Peter Ahemba, senior special assistant on Public Affairs to the Nasarawa state governor.

According to Ahemba, the meeting will take place in Kaduna and will include leading traditional rulers from across the North.

As reported by Daily Trust,

“The meeting aims to develop a unified approach to tackling security concerns affecting the region and discuss the way forward on security matters.”

November meeting: Traditional rulers to play key role

Ahemba noted that the presence of traditional leaders is crucial, given their influence at the grassroots level and their ability to support intelligence gathering and community engagement.

He added,

“Prominent traditional rulers will attend the meeting. They are critical stakeholders in maintaining peace and stability.”

Insecurity: Decisive actions expected

The Nasarawa state official assured that the governors are prepared to take strong and coordinated decisions as insecurity worsens in several northern states.

“Due to the security challenges in some northern states, the Nasarawa State government has taken proactive measures by organising an emergency security meeting, where decisive decisions will be made to prevent any breach of security in the state,” he said.

He stressed that safeguarding the region requires a joint, well-coordinated effort from the political leadership, security agencies and the public.

Citizens urged to support security agencies

With rising attacks and killings across the country, northern governors take a key collective action. Photo credit: @Imranmuhdz

Source: Twitter

Ahemba urged residents across the northern states to remain vigilant and provide timely information to authorities, noting that security agencies cannot operate effectively without community support.

“It is the duty of citizens to help deal with security threats in our country and state. Therefore, citizens must do well by providing security agencies with relevant information about individuals with criminal tendencies,” he said.

Tinubu vows to fix insecurity

Recall that Tinubu had pledged that his administration is determined to end terrorism and banditry in northern Nigeria, saying no region would be allowed “to bleed while the federal government watches.”

The remarks were delivered on Saturday, November 22, during the 25th anniversary of the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) in Kaduna, where the nation’s Commander-in-Chief was represented by Tajudeen Abbas, Speaker of the House of Representatives.

Orji Kalu mentions 'people' sponsoring terrorists

Previously, Legit.ng reported that former governor of Abia state and Senate Chief Whip, Orji Uzor Kalu, alleged that politicians were behind the recent spike in killings and abductions across the country.

He further claimed the attacks are part of an orchestrated plan to destabilise President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

Speaking during an interview on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics on November 23, Kalu argued that the pattern of violence suggests a coordinated political agenda rather than random criminal acts. Kalu declined to name those he believes are behind the orchestrated violence but insisted that the motive was to ensure Tinubu fails in office.

Source: Legit.ng