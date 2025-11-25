Nigerian Army Troops Arrest Suspected Kidnapper in Taraba State
- Nigerian Army troops in Taraba have arrested another suspected kidnapper linked to a notorious criminal network
- The operation followed the earlier capture of Umar Musa, described as a kidnapping mastermind, in Wukari
- Military officials said the arrests marked significant progress in dismantling syndicates threatening communities in Southern Taraba
CHECK OUT: Discover How to Work with Brands, Earn from Affiliate Links, and Tap into Ad Revenue — Because Your Content Deserves to Pay Off.
Troops of the 6 Brigade Nigerian Army, Sector 3 Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS), have apprehended another suspected kidnapper in Taraba State.
The arrest was confirmed in a statement issued on Tuesday by Lt Umar Muhammad, Acting Assistant Director, Army Public Relations of the brigade.
According to the statement, the suspect was arrested during a carefully coordinated operation.
“During a carefully coordinated operation on November 23, 2025, troops apprehended a suspect, identified as Alhaji Abubakar Bawa, who is believed to be a close associate of Mr Umar Musa,” Muhammad said.
Links to criminal syndicate in southern Taraba
The Army revealed that Umar Musa, described as a notorious kidnapping mastermind, had been arrested by 6 Brigade troops on November 22, 2025, in Wukari.
Preliminary investigations reportedly established strong links between the two suspects and a wider criminal syndicate.
The syndicate was said to be responsible for multiple kidnappings, violent attacks, and coordinated criminal activities across the Southern Taraba region.
Army commends troops’ professionalism
Brig. Gen. Kingsley Uwa, Commander of the 6th Brigade, commended the troops for their professionalism, resilience, and operational precision.
He stated:
“The arrest of Bawa is a clear indication that Operation Zafin Wuta is achieving its intended objective of dismantling criminal syndicates and restoring security to affected communities.”
Uwa added that the success reinforced the resolve of the Nigerian Army to rid Southern Taraba of criminal threats and restore lasting peace.
“This latest success reinforces the resolve of the Nigerian Army to rid Southern Taraba of all criminal threats and restore lasting peace to the area,” he said.
The Commander urged residents to remain alert and provide credible information to assist security agencies in their ongoing efforts.
He emphasised that community cooperation was vital to sustaining the gains recorded in the fight against kidnapping and other violent crimes in the region.
Taraba state
Taraba State, known as “Nature’s Gift to the Nation,” is located in northeastern Nigeria with its capital in Jalingo.
Created on August 27, 1991, from the former Gongola State, it shares borders with Bauchi, Gombe, Adamawa, Benue, Nassarawa, Plateau, and Cameroon.
The state covers about 54,473 km², making it one of Nigeria’s largest by land area. Taraba is renowned for its diverse ethnic groups, rich cultural heritage, and vast natural resources.
The Mambilla Plateau, Nigeria’s highest point, is a major attraction. Agriculture, tourism, and solid minerals drive its economy, while the Benue River supports fertile savanna lands.
Troops arrest suspected kidnapper while negotiating ransom
Legit.ng earlier reported that operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS) and Operation Zafin Wuta of the Nigerian Army have arrested a suspected kidnapper, Umar Musa Geyi, in Wukari Local Government Area of Taraba State.
The kidnapper was arrested by troops of the 6 Brigade for allegedly negotiating a N20 million ransom with relatives of an abducted victim.
The troops apprehended the suspect while acting on credible intelligence on Saturday, November 22, 2025, at the Jandei–Kulamu area of Wukari. As reported by Daily Trust, Army spokesperson, Lieutenant Umar Mohammed, said the suspect has been on the wanted list of security agencies.
Source: Legit.ng
Basit Jamiu (Current Affairs and Politics Editor) Basit Jamiu is a journalist with more than five years of experience. He is a current affairs and politics editor at Legit.ng. He holds a bachelor's degree from Ekiti State University (2018). Basit previously worked as a staff writer at Ikeja Bird (2022), Associate Editor at Prime Progress (2022), and Staff Writer at The Movee (2018). He is a 2024 Open Climate Fellow (West Africa), 2023 MTN Media Fellow, OCRP Fellow at ICIR, and Accountability Fellow at CJID. Email: basit.jamiu@corp.legit.ng.