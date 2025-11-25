Nigerian Army troops in Taraba have arrested another suspected kidnapper linked to a notorious criminal network

The operation followed the earlier capture of Umar Musa, described as a kidnapping mastermind, in Wukari

Military officials said the arrests marked significant progress in dismantling syndicates threatening communities in Southern Taraba

Troops of the 6 Brigade Nigerian Army, Sector 3 Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS), have apprehended another suspected kidnapper in Taraba State.

The arrest was confirmed in a statement issued on Tuesday by Lt Umar Muhammad, Acting Assistant Director, Army Public Relations of the brigade.

Operation Zafin Wuta records success as soldiers capture kidnap suspect linked to syndicate in Southern Taraba. Photo credit: ArmyHQ/x

Source: Twitter

According to the statement, the suspect was arrested during a carefully coordinated operation.

“During a carefully coordinated operation on November 23, 2025, troops apprehended a suspect, identified as Alhaji Abubakar Bawa, who is believed to be a close associate of Mr Umar Musa,” Muhammad said.

Links to criminal syndicate in southern Taraba

The Army revealed that Umar Musa, described as a notorious kidnapping mastermind, had been arrested by 6 Brigade troops on November 22, 2025, in Wukari.

Preliminary investigations reportedly established strong links between the two suspects and a wider criminal syndicate.

The syndicate was said to be responsible for multiple kidnappings, violent attacks, and coordinated criminal activities across the Southern Taraba region.

Army commends troops’ professionalism

Brig. Gen. Kingsley Uwa, Commander of the 6th Brigade, commended the troops for their professionalism, resilience, and operational precision.

He stated:

“The arrest of Bawa is a clear indication that Operation Zafin Wuta is achieving its intended objective of dismantling criminal syndicates and restoring security to affected communities.”

Uwa added that the success reinforced the resolve of the Nigerian Army to rid Southern Taraba of criminal threats and restore lasting peace.

“This latest success reinforces the resolve of the Nigerian Army to rid Southern Taraba of all criminal threats and restore lasting peace to the area,” he said.

The Commander urged residents to remain alert and provide credible information to assist security agencies in their ongoing efforts.

He emphasised that community cooperation was vital to sustaining the gains recorded in the fight against kidnapping and other violent crimes in the region.

Taraba security strengthened as Nigerian Army apprehends Alhaji Abubakar Bawa, associate of notorious kidnap mastermind. Photo credit: ArmyHQ/x

Source: Facebook

Taraba state

Taraba State, known as “Nature’s Gift to the Nation,” is located in northeastern Nigeria with its capital in Jalingo.

Created on August 27, 1991, from the former Gongola State, it shares borders with Bauchi, Gombe, Adamawa, Benue, Nassarawa, Plateau, and Cameroon.

The state covers about 54,473 km², making it one of Nigeria’s largest by land area. Taraba is renowned for its diverse ethnic groups, rich cultural heritage, and vast natural resources.

The Mambilla Plateau, Nigeria’s highest point, is a major attraction. Agriculture, tourism, and solid minerals drive its economy, while the Benue River supports fertile savanna lands.

Troops arrest suspected kidnapper while negotiating ransom

Legit.ng earlier reported that operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS) and Operation Zafin Wuta of the Nigerian Army have arrested a suspected kidnapper, Umar Musa Geyi, in Wukari Local Government Area of Taraba State.

The kidnapper was arrested by troops of the 6 Brigade for allegedly negotiating a N20 million ransom with relatives of an abducted victim.

The troops apprehended the suspect while acting on credible intelligence on Saturday, November 22, 2025, at the Jandei–Kulamu area of Wukari. As reported by Daily Trust, Army spokesperson, Lieutenant Umar Mohammed, said the suspect has been on the wanted list of security agencies.

Source: Legit.ng