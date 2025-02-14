The Southwest governors have said they are going to establish a joint surveillance security team in the geopolitical zones

The six governors of the southwest geopolitical zone have announced a plan to establish a joint surveillance security team to confront the growing insecurity challenges in the region.

Speaking under the aegis of the Southwest Governors’ Forum (SGF), the governors agreed to create a joint food hub to address the growing food inflation and other related challenges.

The governors addressed the issues engendering regional security after their meeting which was held at the Lagos House in Alausa, Ikeja on Thursday, February 13.

Southwest governors' resolution

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos, who doubled as the chairman of the forum, announced the governors' resolution when he read the communique issued at the end of their meeting.

The governors noted that the resolution was a direct response to the growing threats of insecurity in the region. They noted that the resolutions are inimical to peace and stability in the southwest.

Sanwo-Olu disclosed that the governors agreed to appoint special advisors on security in their states and would establish a joint surveillance monitoring team. They believe such would oversee and coordinate security efforts in the region.

He said they have made commitments to deploy advanced technology, including the area surveillance system that will enhance the security operations in the region.

Southwest governors speak on intelligence gathering

According to Governor Sanwo-Olu, the forum also resolved to strengthen intelligence-gathering by fostering collaboration between the security operatives, local security networks as well as the federal enforcement authorities.

The meeting witnessed the presence of Sanwo-Olu of Lagos, Dapo Abiodun of Odun, Oyo State's Seyi Makinde, Osun Ademola Adeleke, Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo and Ekiti Governor Biodun Oyebanji.

Gboyega Akosile, the spokesperson of Governor Sanwo-Olu, in an earlier statement, disclosed that the meeting would be focusing on common interests and key issues in the region, such as the South West Development Commission, agriculture and others.

This came a few weeks after the alleged herdsmen attack in Ondo state and the revelation by the Oyo governor that there was intelligence that bandits were floating in his state, saying he had been informed of their location.

