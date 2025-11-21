The United States was weighing sanctions against Nigeria to push for stronger protection of Christian communities

The United States was reported to be preparing a plan that could include sanctions against Nigeria in an effort to compel the government to protect Christian communities.

A senior official told Semafor that the move was being considered as part of wider measures to address deadly violence in Nigeria’s central region.

Nigeria redesignated as “Country of Particular Concern”

During a House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee hearing on Thursday, Jonathan Pratt, the State Department’s senior official for African affairs, said Nigeria had “not done enough” to stop attacks targeting Christians.

He explained that the Trump administration had redesignated Nigeria as a “Country of Particular Concern” in October because of the scale of the violence.

Abuja shows willingness to cooperate

Pratt noted that Abuja had shown a welcome “willingness to cooperate” since the CPC designation. He said an official delegation led by Nigeria’s national security adviser had met US Congressman Riley Moore this week.

Moore has been a leading voice in claims of genocide against Nigerian Christians.

Possible sanctions and counter-terrorism engagement

Despite signs of cooperation, Pratt stated that the Trump administration was still working on a plan that could include sanctions “as well as possible Department of War engagement on counter-terrrorism and other efforts to protect religious communities.”

This development highlighted growing pressure on Nigeria to take stronger action against violence targeting Christians, while signalling Washington’s readiness to use diplomatic and economic tools to push for change.

Truth social claims

Donald Trump first raised the claim of genocide against Christians in Nigeria on his Truth Social account, marking a sharp escalation in his criticism of Abuja’s handling of religious violence.

In his post, he alleged that Christian communities in Nigeria’s central region were facing “genocide,” a word that drew immediate attention from both supporters and critics.

He warned that if Nigeria failed to act decisively, the United States would be forced to consider punitive measures, including sanctions.

Trump’s message was followed by further warnings in subsequent statements, where he insisted that Washington could not “stand by while innocent people are killed.”

He argued that Nigeria’s government had shown little progress in curbing attacks, despite international pressure.

His remarks added weight to ongoing debates in Congress and the State Department about whether stronger action was needed, reinforcing calls for a tougher US stance on religious freedom and human rights.

