The family of Awolowo has announced with grief and sorrow, the demise of Olusegun Awolowo, who was described as a husband, father and grandfather.

The late Awolowo was popular for his steadfastness, wisdom and profound love for his family. He was a dedicated public servant.

Segun Awolowo has been declared dead Photo Credit: @ObasiFoundation

According to The Guardian, the late Awolowo served the country with integrity, unshaken commitment and vision. He was the former director-general of the National Export Promotion Council (NEPC) and the former national coordinator of the Nigeria/AfCFTA Coordination Office.

He was said to be devoted to the service of God and friends and lived each day of his life with purpose, generosity and humility. He left a memorable impact on those who have met him. According to the family, Awolowo's death was shattering.

However, they expressed for the life the hed lived, the legacy he left behind, and the love shared. The family prayed for his soul to rest in peace.

Some Nigerians have taken to the comment section of the post and mourn the grandson of the son of the former Nigerian statesman. Below are some of their reactions:

aktseka lamented:

"Haaaa, this is very serious, may his gentle soul continue to rest in the bosom of his Creator in Jesus Christ's name."

abiodunvictor_42 prayed:

"Egbon, may the good & merciful Lord grant your kind & gentle soul eternal rest. I feel so sad over this painful news."

kehindefemijoshua offered prayer:

"May his soul rest in peace, and may God console the family he left behind."

bumsylaw lamented:

"Ahhhhhh! This is so sad, more so, his mum is still alive. May his gentle soul rest in perfect peace. I pray for strength and comfort for his family and friends."

oluwakemi1477 prayed:

"May Almighty accept his sthe_trustworthy27

the_trustworthy27 sympathised with the family:

"Good Heavens!!!!! My heart skipped a beat. My heart reaches out to his aged Mother -- PRINCESS (HAJIA) ZAINAB ABA FOLAWIYO, his wife, children and the larger AWOLOWO and allied families. This is deep! May his soul rest in eternal peace, and may God give the family left behind the fortitude to bear the loss."

