Yobe Governor Mai Mala Buni has approved automatic employment for 416 nursing graduates to enhance the healthcare system in the state

This is Governors Mohammed Bago and Buni's support for the role of education in national development during the IBUAM meeting with Isaac Balami

Recently, reports indicated that Buni's administration sponsors 300 students to study in India, despite exchange rate challenges

Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State has announced the approval of automatic employment for 416 nursing students who have just graduated from the Shehu Sule College of Nursing Sciences. The development was to strengthen the healthcare delivery in the state.

The governor announced the development while speaking at the graduation ceremony of the institution, which was held in Damaturu, the state capital, on Tuesday, April 7. Governor Buni was represented by Idi Gubana, his deputy.

Governor Mai Mala Buni approves automatic employment for 416 nursing graduates Photo Credit: @Imranmuhdz

Source: Twitter

According to NTA, the beneficiaries included 158 Community Nurses, 196 Basic Nurses and Midwives, and 62 Higher National Diploma Nursing graduates.

Governor Buni explained that the decision was part of his government's ongoing efforts to address the shortages of manpower and improve access to the services of quality healthcare services in the state.

You can read the full details on X here:

Buni, Bago meet IBUAM founding chancellor

The founding chancellor of Isaac Balami University of Aeronautics and Management (IBUAM), Comrade Isaac Balami, over the weekend, met with the governors of Niger state, Mohammed Umaru Bago, and Yobe state, Mai Mala Buni, in Abuja.

A statement made available to Legit.ng indicates that Balami, during the discussions, introduced a strategic initiative to enrol outstanding youths into IBUAM. He noted that the initiative has already garnered commitments from multiple state governments across Nigeria.

IBUAM: Governors react to Malami's proposal

In their separate remarks, the governors expressed their support for the role of education in fostering national development and committed to exploring strategic partnerships to promote investment in youth empowerment.

Governor Bago congratulated Balami on establishing a new academic standard within the country. He also expressed admiration for the university’s commitment and indicated his intention to inspect the institution and consider enrolling students, including those with special needs, through the state’s scholarship program.

His words:

"I am familiar with your work, Balami, and have read positive reports about your university. As part of Niger State policy, I will dispatch a delegation to Lagos to evaluate your facilities both at the airport and on campus."

Balami affirmed that the partnership could position Niger state at the forefront of youth development and academic excellence.

Buni expresses readiness to sponsor Yobe students

In the subsequent meeting, Governor Buni also commended Balami for providing comprehensive information about IBUAM and its programs. He recounted that his administration sponsored approximately 300 students to study in India to enhance human capital in Yobe state.

He noted that fluctuations in the exchange rate threatened to disrupt these efforts, but affirmed the government’s commitment to ensuring students’ welfare.

Yobe governor expresses readiness to sponsor students Photo Credit: @Imranmuhdz

Source: Twitter

Borno students commence studies at IBUAM

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that about 54 students sponsored by the Borno state government have commenced studies at the university. A Chibok girl, Ihsan Yakubu, is among the 54 beneficiaries. Speaking at the matriculation ceremony, she expressed confidence that women can excel in aviation.

“Aviation is not reserved for men. If you want to be a pilot as a lady, make up your mind and pursue it. No one can stop you,” she said.

One parent said the programme could transform not only individual families but the future of Borno state. Several parents commended the Borno state governor, Babagana Zulum, for investing in the future of indigent youths across the state.

Source: Legit.ng