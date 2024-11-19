Sokoto state is facing a cholera outbreak, with 25 confirmed deaths and 15 active cases in Sokoto North, among others

Health Commissioner Hajiya Asabe Balarabe confirmed the fatalities and active cases

In response to the outbreak, the Sokoto State Government has begun distributing free medication to all 18 local government areas

Sokoto State has been grappling with a deadly cholera outbreak, with 25 confirmed deaths and 15 active cases in several local government areas.

The outbreak, which has affected 1,160 people, has raised alarms in Sokoto North, Silame, and Kware Local Government Areas.

Sokoto Govt Reacts as 25 Confirmed Dead,15 Hospitalized

Source: Twitter

Health commissioner confirms deaths, active cases

The state’s Commissioner for Health, Hajiya Asabe Balarabe, confirmed the number of fatalities and outlined the ongoing efforts to control the outbreak in an interview with Vanguard.

She said:

“We have 25 confirmed deaths and 15 active cases that have been diagnosed through laboratory tests.

“These cases were confirmed to be cholera, and we are actively treating the victims."

The commissioner explained that the active cases were confirmed through culture and sensitivity tests, and the affected individuals are currently being treated in health facilities across the state.

Sokoto govt begins distribution of free medication

The Sokoto State Government has responded by distributing free medication to all 18 local government areas, as part of its efforts to curtail the spread of the disease.

"We are working with rescue teams to ensure that the spread of cholera is contained," Balarabe noted.

The commissioner also praised the community’s response, especially from women, many of whom sought medical consultations and pregnancy tests at local health facilities.

Despite the state’s efforts to tackle the outbreak, Balarabe highlighted significant challenges facing the health sector.

“Our health institutions face numerous problems, including dilapidated infrastructure, lack of resources, and power outages," she said.

She expressed hope that Governor Ahmad Aliyu would prioritize the revitalization of the state's health infrastructure.

“We are optimistic that with his leadership, we will see improvements in the sector,” Balarabe said.

Source: Legit.ng