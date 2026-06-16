Gen Abdulsalami Abubakar has unveiled fresh details about Nigeria’s democratic transition in his autobiography Call of Duty

The former Head of State revealed he once advised Gen Olusegun Obasanjo to abandon his presidential ambition after his release from prison in 1998

He also disclosed how he resisted pressures to extend military rule, insisting on a swift handover that culminated in May 1999

Former Head of State, Gen Abdulsalami Abubakar (retd.), has shared striking details in his newly released autobiography, Call of Duty.

The 264-page book, unveiled at the Aso Rock Villa, Abuja, during his 84th birthday celebration, recounts pivotal moments in Nigeria’s transition to democracy in 1999.

Abdulsalami Abubakar autobiography reveals his advice to Olusegun Obasanjo after prison release in 1998. Photo credit: AbdulsalamiAbaubakar/OlusegunObasanjo/x

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President Bola Tinubu was represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima as the special guest of honour at the event.

Obasanjo’s release and presidential bid

Abdulsalami disclosed that when Gen Olusegun Obasanjo visited him after his release from prison in 1998, he advised him against contesting the presidential election. He wrote: “I advised him to return home and thank God that he was still alive after all he had gone through in four years. I told him point-blank that he should forget about contesting to be President.”

Despite this counsel, Obasanjo went on to contest and win the presidency in May 1999. Abdulsalami stressed that his administration did not endorse Obasanjo’s candidacy, noting: “I tell people till today that my administration had nothing to do with the presidential ambition of General Obasanjo.”

Lawsuit against the Federal Government

Obasanjo had also considered suing the Federal Government over his imprisonment. Abdulsalami revealed he discouraged the idea, warning of the uncertainty of court processes. Instead, he offered to explore compensation for Obasanjo’s collapsed business during his detention.

“The court process was uncertain, I told him. I tried to dissuade him from pursuing the litigation option, and he agreed with me,” Abdulsalami wrote.

Political party registration and alliance for democracy

The autobiography also highlights Abdulsalami’s decision to bend electoral rules to register the Alliance for Democracy (AD). Although AD did not meet the criteria, he explained that flexibility was necessary to prevent the South-West from feeling marginalised.

“We tinkered with the rules and said any party that came third would be registered. That was how AD scaled through,” he noted.

Transition to civilian rule in May 1999

Abdulsalami explained why Nigeria’s handover date was set for May 29, 1999, rather than October 1998, as earlier announced by Gen Sani Abacha. He said the judiciary requested at least sixty days after elections to resolve disputes, making May 1999 the most feasible date.

“That was how we arrived at May 1999. It was a function of a judicial request and my desire to make the transition process as short as possible,” he wrote.

Pressures against handover

The former Head of State revealed he faced pressure from military colleagues, West African leaders, and even NADECO members who wanted more time. However, he remained resolute about returning Nigeria to civilian rule.

“For me, I was not in any way tempted to stay longer in office. I had made up my mind. By the time I took over the reins of power, the country was on the edge,” he stated.

Peaceful handover to Obasanjo

On May 29, 1999, Abdulsalami handed over power to Obasanjo after a familiarisation tour of the Presidential Villa. He recalled driving back to Minna afterwards, satisfied with the peaceful transition.

“As we drove through towns and villages, people gathered by the roadside to wave to us. It was quite a sight. I was a very happy man,” he wrote.

Nigeria democratic transition is shaped by Abdulsalami’s swift handover despite pressures to extend military rule. Photo credit: Abdulsalami/x

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Obasanjo’s daughter joins another party days after dumping APC

Legit.ng earlier reported that Senator Iyabo, daughter of former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo, has rejoined the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the 2027 elections.

Obasanjo resigned from the APC, citing persistent disrespect and rejection within the party.

Source: Legit.ng