Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, said all attacks and kidnappings must end in Nigeria.

Pastor Adeboye said his prayer for Nigeria will never stop as he issued a warning.

He stated this while preaching at the Koinonia Global General Assembly on Wednesday, November 19, 2025.

“Also, our prayers over Nigeria will never stop; all attacks and kidnappings must end!”

In the message shared via his Instagram page, pastoreaadeboyeofficial, Adeboye preached on the Father’s Blessing on the powerful theme of “The Mandate.”

Your Mandate will require more than just willingness; it demands:

-A Hearing Ear: Not everyone who is called will hear the call. God must open your ears for you to truly recognize His voice (Proverbs 20:12).

-Willingness to Pay the Price: You must be ready to surrender everything, like Elisha and Paul, to eliminate distractions and fully embrace your higher responsibility.

-A Kiss with Fire: For promotion and greater works, you must be ready for complete purification and cleansing. This is a necessary work God does to prepare you for the assignment, just as He did for the Prophet Isaiah.

-Steadfastness to the End: Do not be like Demas, who forsook the ministry because he “loved the present world” (2 Timothy 4:10). We must be far more careful as we move towards the end of the age."

Nigerians react

officialabodel

Thank you Daddy … Last was truly a father’s blessing . You came in that capacity with 🔥🔥🔥 God will continue to strengthen you Daddy.

ogbonnaofondu

Focus on the situation in Nigeria for now.

beautybintaonas

Like I said earlier, if you are real worker in RCCG, you would've known that he called out the whole government.....you know, as a worker you were meant to be at the November Holy ghost service but, did you attend it? Because if you did, I don't need to be going back and forth with you on this issue. Kindly check RCCG YouTube page and confirm yourself.

jeremycaasii

Sir won't you protest this time or are the killings and kidnappings not enough yet.

official_walfash

God is watching you baba yi...your children will dance to all tunes...Agba Yahoo 😂

