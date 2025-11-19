President Bola Tinubu has approved a fresh appointment and redeployment of some officials in some federal government agencies. One of them is the appointment of Mukhtar Shehu Shagari, the nephew of the late President Shehu Shagari.

The announcement was disclosed in a statement signed by Segun Imohiosen, the director of information and public relations in the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), on Tuesday, November 18.

President Bola Tinubu has given an appointment to former President Shehu Shagari's nephew Photo Credit: @officialABAT

According to the statement, Shagari was appointed to replace Hon. Musa Sarkin Adar as the chairman of the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA). This is as the president redeployed Adar to be the executive secretary of the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI).

The office of the SGF noted that the appointment and redeployment were with immediate effect.

President Tinubu also urged the beneficiaries "to be patriotic and to bring their wealth of experience to bear in strengthening transparency, accountability, and effective service delivery within their respective agencies."

Shagari had earlier served as a minister of water resources under the administration of former President Olusegun Obasanjo. Shortly after his appointment in 2001, he was appointed as the President of the African Ministers Council on Water (AMCOW).

The former president's nephew would be the third ex-president's blood that President Tinubu will be giving an appointment to since he resumed office on May 29, 2023. President Tinubu has given an appointment to former President MKO Abiola's children and ex-military president Ibrahim Babangida's son.

President Tinubu recently upgraded the appointment of Rinsola Abiola, the daughter of the late democratic hero and winner of the June 12, 1993, presidential election, from senior special assistant to the director general of the Citizenship and Leadership Training Centre (CLTC).

Shortly after his swearing-in in 2023, President Tinubu allegedly appointed Jamiu Abiola as special assistant (SA) on special duties.

Also, Tinubu recently appointed Mohammed Babangida, the son of the former military head of state, Ibrahim Babangida. Tinubu recently announced the appointment of the young Babangida as the chairman of the revamped Bank of Agriculture.

Bayo Onanuga, Tinubu's special adviser on information and strategy, announced the appointment on Friday, July 18. The young Babangida has expressed his appreciation to the president for the appointment.

