Pope Leo XIV named Bangladesh, Nigeria, Mozambique, and Sudan as countries where Christians faced persecution

He prayed for victims of recent massacres in the Kivu region of the Democratic Republic of the Congo

Social media users reacted strongly, highlighting both support for his call and criticism of selective attention

Pope Leo XIV has named four countries where Christians are currently facing persecution, calling for global prayers and solidarity with affected communities.

The pontiff cited Bangladesh, Nigeria, Mozambique, and Sudan as nations from which frequent reports of attacks on Christian communities and places of worship emerge.

Pope Leo XIV says Christians endure harsh persecution in Nigeria, Mozambique, Sudan, Bangladesh. Photo credit: Vatican Pool

Source: Getty Images

Speaking via his official X account on Sunday, November 16:

“In various parts of the world, Christians suffer discrimination and persecution. God is a merciful Father who desires peace among all His children,” the Pope said.

He also prayed for victims of recent violence in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, specifically mentioning the Kivu region, where civilians were reportedly massacred in recent days,

Pope’s call for peace and community action

Pope Leo XIV urged believers worldwide to pray for an end to violence and for communities to work together for the common good.

“Let us pray that all violence may cease and that believers may work together for the common good,” he said.

Social media reacts to Pope’s statement

The pontiff’s message has sparked a wave of reactions on social media. Some users applauded his call for peace, while others highlighted broader regional conflicts.

Neon Hustle, a commentator on X, said,

“Persecution doesn’t discriminate by faith, it’s a brutal equaliser. In Nigeria, Boko Haram and Fulani militants attack both Christians and moderate Muslims, razing mosques alongside churches in Plateau state.”

Meanwhile, user T I M M I T O M questioned the scope of the Pope’s call:

“How on earth did Muslims who only seek our total annihilation become God’s children? When it’s Africa, you ask for prayers, but Russia, USA, and European nations don’t get the same attention.”

@judeangeneral2 said:

“Pray for the Christians in Nigeria. Please go visit them and raise awareness.”

@Zurivon said:

"Oh! So you read the responses to the bishops video on migrants and NOW you start to CYA. Ain’t buying it"

