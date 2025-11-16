The Nigeria Jubilee Fellows Program (NJFP) confirmed that verified applicants must now schedule their Computer-Based Test (CBT)

The Nigeria Jubilee Fellows Program (NJFP) announced on X on November 16 that applicants who had received verification emails were now required to move to the next stage of the process.

The programme stated that successful candidates should log in to the NJFP portal and schedule their Computer-Based Test (CBT).

Computer-based test requirements

According to the update, applicants were advised to select a date and time that suited them for the CBT. The NJFP explained that the test must be taken on a computer with a working camera, stressing that mobile phones would not be accepted.

Proctoring software download

The programme also directed applicants to download and install the required proctoring software a few hours before the scheduled test. A link was shared for the download: http://bit.ly/446fGIK.

Official statement

The NJFP wrote:

“Dear Applicants,

“Application Verified? Here’s What Comes Next for NJFP 2.0 Applicants:

If you’ve received your verification email, it’s time to log in to the NJFP Portal and schedule your CBT (Computer-Based Test).

• Choose a date and time that works for you

• For your test, use a computer with a working camera (phones won’t work)

• Download and install the required proctoring software a few hours before your test. Download the software here:

http://bit.ly/446fGIK”

The announcement marked a crucial step in the NJFP 2.0 selection process, signalling that verified applicants were now moving closer to the testing stage.

The emphasis on proper equipment and software installation highlighted the programme’s focus on fairness and transparency in the recruitment process.

About NJFP

The Nigeria Jubilee Fellows Programme (NJFP) is a national initiative designed to tackle youth unemployment in Nigeria.

Launched by the Federal Government of Nigeria in partnership with the European Union (EU) and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the programme connects recent graduates with 12‑month paid work placements across public and private organisations.

NJFP aims to enhance employability by offering practical experience, professional skill development, and career pathways for young Nigerians.

By bridging the gap between education and the labour market, the programme supports graduates in building meaningful careers while strengthening the country’s workforce of the future.

How interested Nigerians will be selected for NJFP

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Federal Government of Nigeria has unveiled a structured five-step selection process for the Nigeria Jubilee Fellows Programme (NJFP) 2.0, aimed at onboarding successful applicants into a monthly internship scheme worth ₦150,000.

The programme, designed to empower young graduates with practical work experience, is currently open to interested Nigerians who meet the eligibility criteria.

The first stage begins with an online application. Applicants are required to access the NJFP 2.0 portal and complete a digital form.

