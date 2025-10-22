How Interested Nigerians Will Be Selected for FG’s N150,000 Monthly Internship, All Stages Explained
- The Federal Government has outlined a rigorous five-stage process for selecting candidates for its ₦150,000 monthly internship under the Nigeria Jubilee Fellows Programme (NJFP) 2.0
- Applicants must pass through online screening, aptitude tests, video submissions, and psychometric evaluations before final onboarding
- Only those who successfully complete all stages will be inducted into the NJFP Talent Pool for internship placement
The Federal Government of Nigeria has unveiled a structured five-step selection process for the Nigeria Jubilee Fellows Programme (NJFP) 2.0, aimed at onboarding successful applicants into a monthly internship scheme worth ₦150,000.
The programme, designed to empower young graduates with practical work experience, is currently open to interested Nigerians who meet the eligibility criteria.
Step 1: Online application via NJFP 2.0 portal
The first stage begins with an online application. Applicants are required to access the NJFP 2.0 portal and complete a digital form.
Once submitted, the system automatically conducts an Inclusion/Exclusion Criteria Check to determine eligibility.
Those who meet the criteria are advanced to the next phase, while ineligible candidates receive a regret notification.
Step 2: Computer-based test (CBT) with 70% cut-off score
Eligible applicants are scheduled for a Computer-Based Aptitude Test. The test is designed to assess cognitive and analytical skills, with a strict cut-off score set at 70%.
Candidates who pass the CBT are invited to proceed to the video submission stage. Those who fall short of the benchmark are notified via email of their unsuccessful attempt.
Step 3: Video submission for personal introduction
In the third stage, applicants must upload a 60-second video introducing themselves. This video serves as a personal pitch and is evaluated for clarity, confidence, and communication skills.
Successful submissions lead candidates to the psychometric testing phase, while unsuccessful ones receive a regret notification.
Step 4: Psychometric test and baseline data collection
All candidates who reach this stage are required to complete a psychometric test. This assessment is mandatory and is used to gather baseline data on personality traits and behavioural tendencies.
2025 recruitment: FG releases link fire service, immigration, other applicants must use for next action
Completion of this test qualifies the applicant for inclusion in the NJFP Talent Pool.
Step 5: Final onboarding into NJFP talent pool
Candidates who successfully navigate all four prior stages are formally inducted into the NJFP Talent Pool.
This final onboarding marks their eligibility for placement into internship roles that offer a monthly stipend of ₦150,000.
The NJFP team stated, “Successful candidates enter the NJFP Talent Pool.”
This rigorous five-step process reflects the government’s commitment to transparency and merit-based selection in its youth empowerment initiatives.
How to apply for FG’s 12-month internship
Legit.ng earlier reported that the Federal Government of Nigeria has officially unveiled the second phase of its flagship youth employment initiative, the Nigeria Jubilee Fellows Programme (NJFP), offering a 12-month paid internship to fresh graduates across the country.
Branded as NJFP 2.0, the programme promises a monthly stipend of ₦150,000 and hands-on experience in reputable organisations nationwide.
According to the government, NJFP 2.0 is a “stronger, smarter version” of the original programme, designed to connect high-potential Nigerian graduates with real-world work opportunities.
Don't miss out! Join Legit.ng's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
Source: Legit.ng
Basit Jamiu (Current Affairs and Politics Editor) Basit Jamiu is a journalist with more than five years of experience. He is a current affairs and politics editor at Legit.ng. He holds a bachelor's degree from Ekiti State University (2018). Basit previously worked as a staff writer at Ikeja Bird (2022), Associate Editor at Prime Progress (2022), and Staff Writer at The Movee (2018). He is a 2024 Open Climate Fellow (West Africa), 2023 MTN Media Fellow, OCRP Fellow at ICIR, and Accountability Fellow at CJID. Email: basit.jamiu@corp.legit.ng.