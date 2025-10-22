The Federal Government has outlined a rigorous five-stage process for selecting candidates for its ₦150,000 monthly internship under the Nigeria Jubilee Fellows Programme (NJFP) 2.0

Applicants must pass through online screening, aptitude tests, video submissions, and psychometric evaluations before final onboarding

Only those who successfully complete all stages will be inducted into the NJFP Talent Pool for internship placement

The Federal Government of Nigeria has unveiled a structured five-step selection process for the Nigeria Jubilee Fellows Programme (NJFP) 2.0, aimed at onboarding successful applicants into a monthly internship scheme worth ₦150,000.

The programme, designed to empower young graduates with practical work experience, is currently open to interested Nigerians who meet the eligibility criteria.

NJFP 2.0 applicants must pass CBT, video and psychometric tests to join the FG internship talent pool. Photo credit: officialABAT/X

Source: Getty Images

Step 1: Online application via NJFP 2.0 portal

The first stage begins with an online application. Applicants are required to access the NJFP 2.0 portal and complete a digital form.

Once submitted, the system automatically conducts an Inclusion/Exclusion Criteria Check to determine eligibility.

Those who meet the criteria are advanced to the next phase, while ineligible candidates receive a regret notification.

Apply here.

Step 2: Computer-based test (CBT) with 70% cut-off score

Eligible applicants are scheduled for a Computer-Based Aptitude Test. The test is designed to assess cognitive and analytical skills, with a strict cut-off score set at 70%.

Candidates who pass the CBT are invited to proceed to the video submission stage. Those who fall short of the benchmark are notified via email of their unsuccessful attempt.

Step 3: Video submission for personal introduction

In the third stage, applicants must upload a 60-second video introducing themselves. This video serves as a personal pitch and is evaluated for clarity, confidence, and communication skills.

Successful submissions lead candidates to the psychometric testing phase, while unsuccessful ones receive a regret notification.

Step 4: Psychometric test and baseline data collection

All candidates who reach this stage are required to complete a psychometric test. This assessment is mandatory and is used to gather baseline data on personality traits and behavioural tendencies.

Completion of this test qualifies the applicant for inclusion in the NJFP Talent Pool.

Step 5: Final onboarding into NJFP talent pool

Candidates who successfully navigate all four prior stages are formally inducted into the NJFP Talent Pool.

This final onboarding marks their eligibility for placement into internship roles that offer a monthly stipend of ₦150,000.

The NJFP team stated, “Successful candidates enter the NJFP Talent Pool.”

This rigorous five-step process reflects the government’s commitment to transparency and merit-based selection in its youth empowerment initiatives.

Learn how to qualify for Nigeria’s Jubilee Fellows Programme and earn ₦150,000 monthly through NJFP 2.0. Photo credit: KashimShettima/X

Source: Twitter

How to apply for FG’s 12-month internship

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Federal Government of Nigeria has officially unveiled the second phase of its flagship youth employment initiative, the Nigeria Jubilee Fellows Programme (NJFP), offering a 12-month paid internship to fresh graduates across the country.

Branded as NJFP 2.0, the programme promises a monthly stipend of ₦150,000 and hands-on experience in reputable organisations nationwide.

According to the government, NJFP 2.0 is a “stronger, smarter version” of the original programme, designed to connect high-potential Nigerian graduates with real-world work opportunities.

Source: Legit.ng