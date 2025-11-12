The federal government has decided to extend the deadline for the NJFP 2.0 internship to November 16

The internship gives selected youths the chance to build their professional career and earn a N150,000 monthly stipend

Youth are encouraged to apply, and the process includes an online application, CBT, and video submission

The Federal Government of Nigeria has extended the application deadline for the Nigeria Jubilee Fellows Programme (NJFP) 2.0 to Sunday, November 16.

The programme offers young Nigerians a unique opportunity to earn a monthly stipend of N150,000 while gaining valuable career experience.

In a message shared on X, the NJIP noted that the extension gives another chance for aspiring candidates to apply.

The statement reads:

"Deadline Extended: NJFP 2.0 Applications Now Close on 16th November 2025 There’s still time to apply and take your next step toward meaningful career opportunities."

"Please note: - No CBT Assessments will hold before the application window closes. - If you've already scheduled your test, you’ll receive an email with instructions on when to choose a new date. Be sure to check your inbox and spam folder regularly. Please read all updates here carefully and stay informed throughout the process"

NJFP application process: step-by-step

The programme recruitment process follows a structured five-step process.

Online Application:

Candidates begin by completing an online form on the NJFP 2.0 portal. The system automatically evaluates each submission against inclusion and exclusion criteria. Qualified applicants move forward, while those who do not meet the requirements receive a notification.

Computer-Based Test (CBT):

Eligible candidates take an aptitude test assessing cognitive and analytical skills. A minimum score of 70% is required to advance. Candidates who fall below this benchmark are notified of their ineligibility.

Video Submission:

Applicants then upload a 60-second video introducing themselves. This personal pitch is evaluated for clarity, confidence, and communication skills. Successful candidates proceed to the psychometric testing phase.

Psychometric Assessment:

Candidates complete a psychometric test to provide baseline data on personality traits and behavioural tendencies. This step is mandatory and determines qualification for inclusion in the NJFP talent pool.

Final Onboarding:

Those who successfully navigate all prior stages are formally inducted into the NJFP talent pool, making them eligible for placement into internship roles with a monthly stipend of N150,000.

What to know about the NJIP

The Nigeria Jubilee Fellows Programme aims to equip young Nigerians with practical skills, mentorship, and exposure to key sectors of the economy, fostering a generation of skilled and career-ready professionals.

Applicants who have not yet submitted their forms are urged to act quickly. For more information and to apply, visit the official portal: www.njfp.ng

