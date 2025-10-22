FG announced opening of Nigeria Jubilee Fellows Programme 2.0 application portal for October 22 at 5PM WAT via www.njfp.ng

The federal government has officially announced that applications for the Nigeria Jubilee Fellows Programme (NJFP) 2.0 will open on Wednesday, October 22.

The federal government also hinted that the registration would commence at exactly 5:00 PM (WAT).

According to the organisers via X, the registration portal will be accessible via www.njfp.ng, marking the beginning of a new phase for Nigerian graduates seeking to enhance their employability through practical experience, mentorship and skill development.

FG restates commitment to youth empowerment

In a statement released on Wednesday, October 22, the federal government reaffirmed its commitment to creating opportunities for young Nigerians through collaborative programmes like the NJFP.

“The Jubilee Fellows Programme continues to serve as a bridge between young talent and organisations that can nurture them.

“We encourage qualified graduates to seize this opportunity to advance their careers and contribute meaningfully to national development," the statement read.

NJFP will provide opportunities for graduates

The NJFP is designed to equip young Nigerian graduates with real-world work experience, soft skills and mentorship across both public and private sectors.

The organisers further advised interested applicants to bookmark the official link and submit their applications early.

“Opportunities start with a single step,” the statement added. “We urge all eligible Nigerians to take that step by applying on time once the portal goes live.”

How to apply for NJFP 2.0 internship

The application portal for NJFP 2.0 officially opened on 22nd October 2025. Interested candidates can apply by visiting the official registration link: https://portal.njfp.ng/registration.

Applicants are advised to prepare their documents and ensure they meet the eligibility criteria before submitting their applications.

Eligibility criteria for Nigeria jubilee fellows programme

To qualify for NJFP 2.0, candidates must fulfil the following requirements:

• Be a Nigerian citizen.

• Hold a bachelor’s degree or HND certificate from any discipline, having graduated no earlier than 2022.

• Possess at least a Second-Class Lower (2.2) for degree holders or Upper Credit (≥3.00) for HND holders.

• Be 30 years old or younger.

• Be currently unemployed.

• Have completed the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) or possess a valid exemption certificate.

• Show commitment to their chosen career path and to Nigeria’s socio-economic development.

• Demonstrate excellent time management, professionalism, and strong communication skills.

What is NJFP?

Launched in partnership with the European Union and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the Nigeria Jubilee Fellows Programme aims to place talented Nigerian graduates in work placements across different sectors to help build a new generation of skilled professionals driving the country’s economic transformation.

