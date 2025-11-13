The Civil Defence, Immigration and Prisons Service Board (CDIPB) has released an important update on the computer-based test (CBT)

The CBT phase of its ongoing recruitment exercise will begin on Wednesday, November 12, 2025

The CDIPB sent important information to shortlisted candidates on things to do to avoid disqualification in the 2025 paramilitary recruitment

FCT, Abuja - The Civil Defence, Immigration and Prisons Service Board (CDIPB) has urged shortlisted candidates to follow all the instructions carefully to avoid disqualification.

CDIPB advised candidates to ensure their device displays the accurate date and time when accessing the online CBT portal.

This was disclosed in a post shared via its X handle @CDCFIBNG.

The computer-based test (CBT) phase of its ongoing recruitment exercise started on Wednesday, November 12, 2025.

“Please ensure your device displays the accurate date and time before accessing the online CBT portal to log in. Remember to follow all the instructions carefully to avoid disqualification.”

Nigerians react as CDCFIB releases updates on CBT

@FavourEragbai

My system was showing the exact date and time and my exam was submitted when I didn’t write anything immediately I logged in it submitted on it's own.

@0xAlhaji

This information would have been most useful before the commencement of the exercise. what’s to be the fate of those who have already attempted prior to the release of this information?

@TemitopeMustap9

My registration was cancelled and I had completed and printed out my exam slip only to check now I was told I wasn't shortlisted.

@StarFavoured

Why didn't you people add this to the instructions given, some had to borrow laptop for this exam just to be on a safe side! We need fair treatment in this exam, justice for us because I really prepared for this exam like never before!

@HananColections

Automated by @HananXharah @CDCFIBNG And what of candidate that login and immediately submitted our exam without doing anything…without even doing any exams please.

@AdorableDidi

I was still writing mine and it submitted when I reached number 14 question. It didn’t allow me finish and I didn’t have any violations. I had prepared so much for this exams and the system glitch just messed it up for me. And I couldn’t even re-log in to finish my exams.

