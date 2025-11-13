Lagos: Tears as Daredevil Gunmen Kill Nigerian Youth, Photo Emerges
- Confusion swept through Satellite Town area, a well-known community in Nigeria's economic hub, Lagos
- The fear followed reports that a Nigerian youth Sebastine Timothy was killed in the area by suspected cultists
- Legit.ng reports that violent cult attacks are a serious issue in Lagos, as gangs engage in violence and criminal activities
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering metro.
Ikeja, Lagos state - A professional hairstylist, Sebastine Timothy, has been killed by suspected armed robbers in Satellite Town area of Lagos state.
As reported on Thursday, November 13, by The Punch, the sad incident occurred on Sunday, November 9, in Olasanoye Street area of the community.
Lagos records fresh suspected cultists' attack
A police source divulged:
"The robbers robbed him of his belongings and transferred a certain amount of money from his bank account. He was thereafter shot in the head.”
Meanwhile, in a separate account, a channel known for exposing cult-related activities, Confra Naija, in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday, November 10, linked the incident to a suspected cult attack.
The platform added that attackers had initially planned to attack his brother before killing him.
In the same vein, a Facebook user, Glory Hope, mourned the slain hairstylist, describing him as hardworking.
She wrote:
“Very hard-working guy, why did this happen to you, na? Very good barber chai, I feel so sad since I heard the news. RIP guy."
The police in Lagos confirmed Timothy's death.
Cultism menace in Nigeria
Legit.ng reports that in communities across states in Nigeria, an invisible war is costing human lives and leaving innocent citizens caught in blood-soaked crossfires.
Cultism has become a critical national security threat in Nigeria, with hardly a week passing without reports of killings or arrests related to clashes between rival cult groups.
This growing menace has escalated violence, leading to frequent fatalities and injuries, not only among cultists but also among innocent citizens.
Cult groups engage in various crimes, including murder, intimidation, kidnapping, and political thuggery.
Between 2006 and 2021, 5,822 deaths were recorded across 31 states and the federal capital territory (FCT) due to cult-related violence. Southern states have been disproportionately affected, with Rivers, Edo, Delta, Lagos, and Nasarawa states experiencing the highest number of fatalities.
Lagos police arrest wanted cultist
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the police in Lagos said they have arrested two suspected cultists, simply identified as Kanmi ( also known as Father) and Alami Samuel.
The suspects were nabbed while trying to attack a rival gang member in Illasamaja.
Police disclosed that the first suspect was arrested based on a credible intelligence report, as he had been on a wanted list for a long time over many violent crimes, including cultism.
Source: Legit.ng
