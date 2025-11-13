Confusion swept through Satellite Town area, a well-known community in Nigeria's economic hub, Lagos

Ikeja, Lagos state - A professional hairstylist, Sebastine Timothy, has been killed by suspected armed robbers in Satellite Town area of Lagos state.

As reported on Thursday, November 13, by The Punch, the sad incident occurred on Sunday, November 9, in Olasanoye Street area of the community.

Lagos records fresh suspected cultists' attack

A police source divulged:

"The robbers robbed him of his belongings and transferred a certain amount of money from his bank account. He was thereafter shot in the head.”

Meanwhile, in a separate account, a channel known for exposing cult-related activities, Confra Naija, in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday, November 10, linked the incident to a suspected cult attack.

The platform added that attackers had initially planned to attack his brother before killing him.

In the same vein, a Facebook user, Glory Hope, mourned the slain hairstylist, describing him as hardworking.

She wrote:

“Very hard-working guy, why did this happen to you, na? Very good barber chai, I feel so sad since I heard the news. RIP guy."

The police in Lagos confirmed Timothy's death.

Cultism menace in Nigeria

Legit.ng reports that in communities across states in Nigeria, an invisible war is costing human lives and leaving innocent citizens caught in blood-soaked crossfires.

Cultism has become a critical national security threat in Nigeria, with hardly a week passing without reports of killings or arrests related to clashes between rival cult groups.

This growing menace has escalated violence, leading to frequent fatalities and injuries, not only among cultists but also among innocent citizens.

Cult groups engage in various crimes, including murder, intimidation, kidnapping, and political thuggery.

Between 2006 and 2021, 5,822 deaths were recorded across 31 states and the federal capital territory (FCT) due to cult-related violence. Southern states have been disproportionately affected, with Rivers, Edo, Delta, Lagos, and Nasarawa states experiencing the highest number of fatalities.

