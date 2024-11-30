Traders at Idumota Under-bridge market are facing severe losses after a fire destroyed goods and properties worth millions of Naira

The blaze, which began late Friday night, rapidly spread through multiple buildings selling car spare parts

While no casualties were reported, the cause of the fire is still under investigation by authorities

Traders at Idumota Under-bridge market are facing severe losses following a fire disaster in Lagos Island Local Government Area.

The inferno, which began late Friday night, destroyed goods and properties worth millions of Naira.

Fire's Impact

The fire reportedly started in a shop and rapidly spread to adjoining structures, engulfing multiple buildings used as car spare parts shops.

The Permanent Secretary of Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, confirmed the incident.

He stated: “On arrival, we discovered multiple buildings used as shops for sales of car spare parts were found engulfed by fire."

Response and Investigation

Fortunately, no casualties were recorded, but the destruction of goods and property is extensive.

Dr. Oke-Osanyintolu added that the immediate and remote causes of the fire are still under investigation and will be determined after the firefighting exercise is completed.

“Fortunately, no casualties were recorded at the incident scene but property and goods worth hundreds of millions of naira were destroyed by the inferno.

“The immediate or remote causes of the fire incident were yet to be ascertained. But I can assure you that it will be known after the exercise has been completed”.

