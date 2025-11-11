A young Nigerian soldier, Lt Yerima, has drawn widespread praise for his calm and disciplined conduct during a recent clash with Minister Nyesom Wike

Acquaintance and former classmates described him as a courageous and respectful officer who upheld military values under pressure

His actions have sparked public admiration and renewed conversations about respect for the armed forces

A Nigerian military officer, Lt Yerima, has become the focus of public praise following a recent clash involving Minister Nyesom Wike and a group of soldiers.

Yerima, who reportedly led the soldiers at the scene, was commended for his calm and disciplined conduct during the tense encounter.

Nigerians have spoken out in support of the young officer, describing his actions as a model of professionalism and courage.

Akin Olaoye, a Nigerian who claimed to have met Lt Yerima aboard the NNS Kada, said the officer’s behaviour reflected the dignity expected of the armed forces.

“I met Lt Yerima on the NNS Kada and he is a very fine gentleman. No commissioned officer who fights to defend this country & our freedom should be treated like an errand by boy. Hon Minister Wike was given a masterclass in observing decorum & civility. Kudos to the young officer!”

Kaduna-born officer praised for discipline and bravery

Aliyu Jalal, another Nigerian who knew Yerima from university days, shared personal memories and praised the officer’s character.

“We called him MD back in ABU. Born and raised in Kaduna. We got admitted into the Faculty of Social Sciences the same year — 2011. He used to be tall and lanky. Had a way with girls. He started Mass Communication before going to NDA. Regardless of whose interest he was safeguarding, he demonstrated the discipline, bravery, and righteous fearlessness expected of a true soldier. Respect.”

Land dispute

The clash between Minister Wike and soldiers led by Lt Yerima stemmed from a land dispute in Abuja’s Gaduwa District.

On November 11, 2025, officials from the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), led by Minister Nyesom Wike, arrived at Plot 1946 to enforce a demolition order on what they described as an illegal structure. The site was reportedly linked to retired Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo.

Upon arrival, Wike’s convoy was reportedly blocked by armed soldiers stationed at the location, sparking a heated exchange. Lt A.M. Yerima, who led the military personnel, stood firm as tensions rose, refusing access to the minister and his team.

The soldiers were allegedly acting under instructions to protect the disputed property, which allegedly lacked formal allocation and building permits.

