The Oodua People’s Congress (OPC) has called on President Bola Tinubu to strengthen both domestic and international collaborations to decisively tackle terrorism, kidnapping, and banditry, threatening Nigeria’s peace and unity.

The group’s advice follows US President Donald Trump’s recent statement threatening to take action against terrorism in Nigeria.

In a statement issued on Tuesday by its Secretary-General, Olubunmi Fasehun, the OPC said the federal government should seize the opportunity of Trump’s offer to help Nigeria eliminate terrorist groups that have overstretched the country’s military.

“We urge President Bola Tinubu to tap into the advantages of such collaboration against non-state actors who have stretched our patriotic troops to the limit,” Fasehun stated.

He also urged the Nigerian government to work with the US and other developed countries to identify and freeze the assets of terrorism financiers within and outside the country.

OPC offers to support security agencies

Fasehun reaffirmed OPC’s readiness to collaborate with security agencies, including the police, DSS, and armed forces, to enhance intelligence gathering and improve community safety.

According to him, OPC’s grassroots network across the South-West, Kogi, Kwara, Edo, and Delta states positions the group as a vital partner in early detection and prevention of security threats.

“Our members live within the communities, markets, border towns, and rural corridors where vital intelligence can be gathered,” he said. “We are ready to act as the eyes and ears within our communities, relaying verified information to the appropriate authorities.”

He emphasised that OPC’s goal is not to replace the security agencies but to complement their efforts by working strictly within the law.

Confront individuals funding terrorism

The OPC also urged the Tinubu administration to confront individuals and networks allegedly funding or benefiting from terrorism, insisting that national security must come before politics.

“The government must take bold steps in confronting powerful individuals long perceived as untouchable,” Fasehun added.

He reaffirmed OPC’s commitment to maintaining peace and security across Yorubaland and Nigeria as a whole.

