The Federal Government of Nigeria has confirmed that diplomatic engagement with the United States is ongoing following President Donald Trump’s recent threat to deploy forces in the country.

The Ministry of Information and National Orientation said channels of communication have been opened, and both countries are working toward clarity amid heightened tensions.

Minister of Information Mohammed Idris addressed the matter during an interview on Sky News’ The World With Yalda Hakim on November 11. He described the situation as complex and often misunderstood.

Diplomatic channels proving effective, says minister

Idris explained that some of the claims about religious persecution in Nigeria stem from a lack of proper understanding of the nation’s diverse and complex security situation.

He pointed to what he described as direct links between proscribed separatist groups in Nigeria and lobbyists in the United States who, he said, have sought to influence American authorities.

“We are talking to them, and I think they are understanding the situation better,” Idris said.

“Most of the information is a result of a lack of proper understanding of the diversity and complexity of the problem we have at hand.”

Nigeria challenges data and narratives

The minister challenged figures and reports used to support claims of religious intolerance, saying they could not withstand scientific scrutiny. He reaffirmed that the Nigerian constitution guarantees freedom of religion and that the country remains a multi-faith nation.

“Some of the assumptions are based on data that largely cannot stand any scientific scrutiny,” Idris said.

He also underscored Nigeria’s continued need for international collaboration in counterterrorism efforts, highlighting past cooperation with the United States.

“Yes, indeed, we have conflict in Nigeria, we have a security situation, but in the past the United States government has helped Nigerian authorities to deal with this situation. We are calling on them to partner with us once again to help push this, and then we have peace once and for all in our country,” Idris said.

The comments come after Trump declared Nigeria a “Country of Particular Concern” and accused the Tinubu administration of failing to protect Christians from violence.

The White House and US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth issued warnings that military action could follow unless the Nigerian government responded decisively to attacks attributed to Islamic extremist groups.

President Bola Tinubu and Nigerian officials have repeatedly dismissed the allegations as politically motivated and false, affirming that religious freedom remains a cornerstone of the nation’s democracy.

Abuja has also condemned what it called deliberate misinformation campaigns aimed at undermining Nigeria’s security efforts.

The Federal Government stressed that it remains committed to resolving insecurity in Nigeria and across the Sahel and West African regions through dialogue, strategic partnerships, and ongoing security operations.

