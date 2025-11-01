US President Donald Trump has named Nigeria among the "Country of Particular Concern", with a claim that Christians are being persecuted massively

The US president made the claim in a statement shared by the White House’s X handle on Friday, October 31, 2025

However, this came weeks after US envoy Massad Boulos said terrorist attacks in Nigeria cut across religion and ethnicity, while denying genocide against Christians

United States President Donald Trump has included Nigeria in the "Country of Particular Concern", alleging that Christians are being persecuted in the country. Trump said thousands of Christians are being killed by radical Islamists in Nigeria.

The American President said Christianity is facing an existential threat in Nigeria. This was contained in a statement shared on the White House’s X handle @WhiteHouse on Friday, October 31, 2025.

What is US's "Country of Particular Concern"?

The CPC is referring to a country designated by the United States Secretary of State (under the delegated authority from the president), which is involved in systemic severe violations of religious freedom under the International Religious Freedom Act (IRFA) of 1998 (H.R. 2431) and its amendment of 1999 (Public Law 106-55).

Earlier this month, Legit.ng reported that the United States had denied allegations of an ongoing genocide against Christians in Nigeria, insisting that terrorism affects both Christians and Muslims.

US envoy Massad Boulos said terrorist attacks in Nigeria cut across religion and ethnicity, stressing that Boko Haram and ISIS have killed more Muslims than Christians.

Boulos commended President Tinubu’s administration for improving security and urged Nigerians to avoid framing violent conflicts as religious crises.

Vatican rejects genocide claims against Nigerian Christians

Similarly, the Vatican secretary of state, Pietro Parolin, countered those attributing the alleged religious genocide claim in Nigeria to the country's security challenges.

Perolin made this known on Monday, October 27, 2025, in Rome on the sidelines of the presentation of a report on religious freedom. The report was compiled by Aid to the Church in Need (ACN). At the event, Perolin stated that the situation in the country was a result of social causes.

Speaking on the report of the alleged persecution of Christians in Nigeria, the cardinal explained that one of the social causes of the insecurity in the country is the disputes between farmers and herders in the north-central region of Nigeria.

The cleric noted that the crisis in Nigeria was not "a religious conflict." He explained that the extremist group in the country are not making distinctions in the killings, adding that they use violence against any opponent.

