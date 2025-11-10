The Kano Council of Ulama has urged Nigerians to stay calm and avoid panic amid Donald Trump's threatened military strike

The council called for nationwide prayer, asking both Christians and Muslims to intercede for the country

This stance aligns with Nigerian and international rejections of the claims, which are seen as a distortion of Nigeria's complex security situation

The Kano state Council of Ulama has broken its silence on the international controversy stirred by United States President Donald Trump, urging Nigerians to remain calm and commit the matter to prayer.

Islamic scholars respond to Trump’s threat, calling Nigerians to observe special days of prayer. Photo credit: MosesSiasia, Suleiman_miko

Source: Twitter

This reaction follows a statement made by President Trump, where he alleged that a Christian genocide was taking place in Nigeria and was planning a military strike on the country to stop the killing.

The claim has, however, sparked anxiety and widespread debate across Nigeria.

Speaking on behalf of the council on Friday, November 7, in a broadcast that went viral, its Chairman, Sheikh Ibrahim Khalil, addressed the growing public unease.

He called on Nigerians to put pressure down and refrain from panic, emphasising the need for unity and spiritual intervention.

Sheikh Khalil further urged the citizenry to desist from what he termed "irrelevant and unnecessary discussions" on the sensitive issue, advising that such complex diplomatic matters be left to religious leaders and political authorities to manage.

"The Council of Ulama has called on all Nigerians, irrespective of religion, to pray for the country and their fellow Nigerians on this matter," Sheikh Khalil stated.

He elaborated on the spiritual solution, saying,

“Every Nigerian should pray on this issue based on their belief and religious values. Whether you are a Christian or Muslim, pray accordingly based on your religion.”

Providing specific guidance for the Muslim community, the renowned Islamic scholar advised the faithful to engage in fervent supplications (du'a) throughout Saturday, Sunday, and Monday, as well as in the remaining days to ease the tension.

“This should be done by all, regardless of age. Also, every Friday we should recite salutations upon the Prophet (peace be upon him),” he added.

Prominent Islamic scholars advise prayer to ease tension following Trump’s military threat.Photo credit: officialABAT, DonaldJTrump

Source: Getty Images

Findings by Legit.ng reveal that the call for calm from the council of Ulama comes against a backdrop of firm international and national rebuttals to the claims that prompted the crisis.

Meanwhile, Nigeria's government has, however, officially refuted the US allegations of religious persecution, engaging its diplomats and rallying military commanders to counter what it calls a distorted narrative.

Also, global powers have rebuffed the threat of invasion, warning that such claims distort the country’s complex security crisis.

In separate statements, the European Union (EU), Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), and China cautioned against any actions undermining Nigeria’s sovereignty, insisting that terrorism in the region targets all faiths alike.

Eight governors warned over US strike fallout

Earlier, Donald Trump issued a threat of US military intervention in Nigeria, prompting the Alliance for Yoruba Democratic Movements to list eight governors who must prepare for possible fallout.

As reported by Legit.ng, the affected governors include Babajide Sanwo‑Olu (Lagos), Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Dapo Abiodun (Ogun), Lucky Aiyedatiwa (Ondo), Ademola Adeleke (Osun), Biodun Oyebanji (Ekiti), AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq (Kwara), and Usman Ododo (Kogi).

The AYDM warned that a US strike targeting terrorist bases in the North could push displaced militants into the South‑West, stressing urgent intelligence‑sharing and heightened security across the regions.

Source: Legit.ng