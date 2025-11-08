Shi’ite members in Kano protested President Donald Trump’s “false genocide claim” and invasion threat in Nigeria

Protesters who dragged and burned the U.S. flag accused Trump of inciting religious division

The movement also called for unity amongst citizens, saying Nigeria’s problems are political, not religious

Kano, Nigeria - Tension erupted in parts of Kano on Saturday, November 8, as members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), popularly known as Shi’ites, took to the streets to protest the recent statement by United States President Donald Trump threatening to invade Nigeria.

The protest, which took place in several parts of the Kano metropolis, saw large crowds chanting anti-US slogans while carrying placards expressing displeasure with the alleged remarks.

The members are described as “a dangerous and false narrative” by the U.S. president.

The Islamic Movement in Nigeria dismissed Trump’s remarks as “provocative, inflammatory, and deeply misleading.”

A spokesperson for the movement, Abdullahi Danladi of the IMN Resource Forum, told journalists during the protest that the group would not tolerate attempts by foreign leaders to sow religious division in the country.

“The statement by President Trump is false and provocative. It is part of a long pattern of Western propaganda designed to pit Muslims and Christians against one another. Nigeria’s challenges are driven by corruption, greed, and poor governance — not by religion,” Danladi said.

He accused the U.S. government of double standards, noting that America had no moral ground to lecture other nations about human rights when it continues to fuel wars and instability across the Middle East.

“We reject this form of neo-colonial arrogance. Nigeria does not need military intervention. What we need is peace, justice, and equity,” he added.

Protesters burn U.S. flag

During the protest, some demonstrators were seen dragging the American flag on the ground, while others set effigies of the U.S. president ablaze.

Placards carried by the protesters bore inscriptions such as “We condemn Trump threats,” “Stop dividing Nigeria,” and “Trump, mind your business.”

According to sources who spoke to Legit.ng, Security operatives were deployed across key areas to monitor the march, which later converged near the Emir’s Palace before dispersing peacefully.

IMN calls for unity and peace

The IMN, which has often clashed with Nigerian authorities over its protests, used Saturday’s demonstration to advocate for unity among Nigerians, regardless of faith.

Danladi urged citizens to remain calm and avoid being manipulated by political or foreign interests seeking to destabilise the nation.

“Both Islam and Christianity teach love, justice, and compassion. Those who exploit religion for politics are the real enemies of peace,” Danladi said.

“Let us stand together as Nigerians. Let us reject foreign interference. Our destiny is in our own hands,” he added.

