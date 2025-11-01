Africa Digital Media Awards

Tinubu Vs Trump: Shehu Sani Breaks Silence as US Places Nigeria on Watchlist
Tinubu Vs Trump: Shehu Sani Breaks Silence as US Places Nigeria on Watchlist

by  Ezra Ukanwa
  • Shehu Sani criticised Donald Trump for listing Nigeria as a “Country of Particular Concern” and dismissed claims of Christian persecution as misleading
  • He argued the move stemmed from false propaganda and stressed that insecurity in Nigeria was not driven by religion
  • Sani urged the international community to support Nigeria’s fight against terrorism instead of promoting divisive narratives

Former Kaduna Central senator, Shehu Sani, has criticised former United States President Donald Trump over his declaration of Nigeria as a “Country of Particular Concern” (CPC), dismissing the claim of Christian persecution as unfounded and misleading.

Sani argued that the designation stemmed from misinformation and divisive propaganda allegedly fed to Trump by individuals intent on destabilising Nigeria.

Trump accuses Nigeria of Christian persecution

Trump had on Friday, through his Truth Social platform, announced Nigeria’s return to the CPC list, claiming that Christianity was under “existential threat” in the country.

US vs Nigeria: MURIC mentions who 'betrayed' Tinubu to Trump, "He doesn't deserve this?"

“Thousands of Christians are being killed. Radical Islamists are responsible for this mass slaughter,” Trump stated, adding that the US stood prepared to “save Christians” in Nigeria and elsewhere.

Sani rejects claim as “falsehood and propaganda”

Reacting in a statement posted on his X handle on Saturday, November 1, Sani strongly rejected Trump’s assertion, insisting that Nigeria’s security crisis was not religiously motivated.

“The designation of Nigeria is founded on outright falsehoods and wholesale misinformation,” Sani said.
“Terrorists and bandits in Nigeria kill and kidnap their victims irrespective of their religious beliefs. The records are self-evident in the last 15 years.”

Sani: “Nigeria is not a Lion and Zebra situation”

Sani stressed that Nigeria’s religious composition made institutionalised persecution impossible.

“Looking at the Muslim-Christian ratio in Nigeria, it’s technically impossible for one faith to persecute another. Nigeria is a Lion and Tiger situation, not a Lion and Zebra configuration,” he stated.

Just In: Former APC ally speaks out as Trump declares Nigeria "Country of particular concern"

He alleged that Trump’s stance was shaped by “anarchists, lackeys, and apprentices of neocolonialism who aim to benefit from the seeds of division and discontent.”

“This particular weapon raised against this country shall never prosper,” Sani vowed.

Former senator urges global support, not division

Sani called on the international community to assist Nigeria constructively rather than amplify harmful narratives.

“Nigeria, like all nations battling terrorism, needs support and assistance to tackle its security challenges,” he said, emphasising that helpful engagement, not misinformation, was needed to strengthen national unity and stability.

